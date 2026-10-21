Advanced Evaporation Materials Elevate The Quality Of Vacuum Coating Technologies
|Evaporation Material
|Typical Film Function
|Useful Thickness Range
|Typical Deposition Temperature*
|Key Film Properties
|Thickness-Control Considerations
|Common Limitations
|Aluminum
|Reflective layer; electrical conductor
|30 nm–1 μm
|Approximately 1,200–1,500 °C in a resistive or boat source, depending on source design
|High visible-light reflectance, low electrical resistivity, relatively high deposition rate
|Use a calibrated quartz crystal monitor; thin layers below approximately 50 nm can become discontinuous, depending on substrate and process conditions
|Oxidizes in air; adhesion may require surface preparation or an adhesion-promoting interlayer
|Silver
|High-reflectance optical layer; conductor
|10 nm–500 nm
|Approximately 1,000–1,250 °C, depending on source configuration
|Very high visible and near-infrared reflectance; excellent electrical conductivity
|Film continuity is critical at the lower end of the range; deposition rate and substrate temperature strongly affect island growth
|Can tarnish or agglomerate; protective overcoats are commonly used for environmental durability
|Gold
|Corrosion-resistant conductor; infrared and decorative optical layer
|10 nm–300 nm
|Approximately 1,200–1,450 °C, depending on source and loading
|Good infrared reflectance, high chemical stability, and low electrical resistivity
|At approximately 10–30 nm, island formation can cause large changes in optical transmission and sheet resistance; monitor rate closely
|Weak adhesion to many oxide and glass surfaces without an adhesion layer; relatively high material cost
|Copper
|Electrical conductor; infrared-reflective layer
|30 nm–1 μm
|Approximately 1,100–1,400 °C, depending on source design
|High electrical conductivity, good infrared reflectance, and efficient material utilization in thermal evaporation
|Uniformity depends on source-to-substrate geometry and substrate rotation; thicker films require control of stress and thermal load
|Rapidly oxidizes when exposed to air; protective capping or encapsulation may be required
|Chromium
|Adhesion-promoting layer; thin functional coating
|2 nm–50 nm
|Approximately 1,400–1,700 °C, depending on the evaporation source
|Strong adhesion to many glass and ceramic surfaces; forms a dense, electrically conductive layer
|Usually deposited as a very thin layer; small thickness errors can significantly affect optical absorption and sheet resistance
|Higher optical absorption than noble metals; excessive thickness can reduce reflectance and increase film stress
|Titanium
|Adhesion layer; barrier or functional metallic layer
|5 nm–200 nm
|Approximately 1,500–1,900 °C, depending on source configuration
|Good adhesion, high hardness potential after reaction or treatment, and useful barrier behavior
|Low-thickness process control is important; residual gas and oxygen exposure can substantially change film composition
|Reactive with residual gases; relatively high melting point and lower evaporation rate than many common metals
|Silicon monoxide
|Optical spacer; protective or interference layer
|20 nm–500 nm
|Typically evaporated from a heated source at approximately 1,000–1,300 °C
|Transparent to broad portions of the visible and near-infrared spectrum; useful refractive-index control
|Optical thickness must be controlled rather than only physical thickness; monitor tooling factor and substrate position
|Optical properties depend on oxygen content and process conditions; film density may be lower than that of ion-assisted coatings
|Silicon dioxide
|Transparent dielectric; optical protection layer
|50 nm–1 μm
|Often evaporated by electron-beam heating; source temperature varies with crucible and process power
|Low optical absorption in the visible range, electrical insulation, and good chemical resistance
|Thickness uniformity and packing density depend on substrate temperature, deposition angle, and optional ion assistance
|Electron-beam evaporation may cause composition changes or particulate ejection if the melt is unstable; adhesion depends on substrate cleanliness
|Aluminum oxide
|Hard protective overcoat; dielectric optical layer
|50 nm–1 μm
|Commonly deposited by electron-beam evaporation; exact source temperature depends on material form and power
|High hardness potential, electrical insulation, good chemical resistance, and low visible absorption when properly deposited
|For thicknesses above approximately 200 nm, stress management and substrate heating become increasingly important
|Dense films may require ion assistance or elevated substrate temperature; excessive stress can cause cracking or delamination
|Magnesium fluoride
|Low-index antireflection layer
|50 nm–300 nm
|Typically evaporated from a heated source; substrate temperature is commonly controlled to improve adhesion and density
|Low refractive index, low absorption in much of the visible spectrum, and useful antireflection performance
|Optical thickness must match the target wavelength; porosity and water uptake can shift the effective refractive index
|Films can be relatively porous without suitable process control; mechanical durability is lower than that of some dense oxide coatings
|Zinc sulfide
|High-index optical layer; infrared and visible interference coating
|50 nm–1 μm
|Typically evaporated by electron-beam or thermal source methods, with process temperature selected to limit decomposition
|Relatively high refractive index and useful transmission from parts of the visible into the infrared spectrum
|Small thickness deviations alter interference color and spectral response; monitor deposition rate and optical endpoint where available
|Composition and optical absorption can vary with source temperature and residual atmosphere; moisture and handling require attention
|Barium fluoride
|Low-index infrared optical layer
|100 nm–1 μm
|Generally evaporated from a heated or electron-beam source under controlled vacuum conditions
|Low refractive index and broad infrared transmission window
|Thicker layers require careful stress and uniformity control; optical monitoring is useful for multilayer stacks
|Moisture sensitivity and mechanical fragility can limit use in demanding environments without protection
*Temperature values are indicative source-temperature ranges, not universal setpoints. Actual values depend on material purity, charge size, crucible or boat design, chamber pressure, power, deposition rate, substrate temperature, and equipment geometry. Film continuity, optical performance, stress, and adhesion should be verified on the intended substrate using calibrated process monitoring.
Comparing Evaporation with Sputtering by Rate and Energy Demand
Why Choose Evaporation Materials for Vacuum Coating?When coating rate matters, evaporation often has a clear practical advantage. Heated source material changes directly into vapor, then travels toward the substrate. In a stable chamber, rates can reach several nanometers per second, depending on material and equipment. Sputtering usually transfers atoms through plasma bombardment, which can make deposition slower. However, sputtering may provide better coverage on complex surfaces demand also separates these methods. Evaporation concentrates energy at the source, while the substrate can remain relatively cool. This helps protect heat-sensitive polymers, optical parts, and delicate electronic layers. Sputtering uses electrical power to sustain plasma and accelerate ions. That process consumes more system energy, but it can produce dense films with strong adhesion. The difference is not absolute.A useful production check includes coating rate, power consumption, substrate temperature, and material utilization. For example, a quartz crystal monitor may show a steady evaporation rate, while a thermal sensor confirms whether the substrate stays below its limit. Chamber pressure matters too. Small pressure changes can disturb vapor direction and thickness uniformity. I would not choose evaporation only because it is faster. Film stress, geometry, and adhesion can overturn that decision. Some experiments also reveal an uncomfortable truth: a high rate can hide poor control. Slower deposition may deliver a more repeatable coating when the application demands precision.
Conclusion
Evaporation Materials are essential for producing precise, uniform thin films in vacuum coating systems. Under pressures typically ranging from 10−4 to 10−7 mbar, solid materials are heated until they vaporize and travel through the vacuum before condensing on a substrate. Deposition rates of approximately 0.1–10 nm/s allow close control of film thickness, while high-purity materials, such as those above 99.99%, help reduce impurities, pinholes, discoloration, and other coating defects selection must match the heating method and equipment, especially when working with melting points from about 600°C to 3,400°C. By adjusting temperature, time, and deposition rate, manufacturers can create coatings from roughly 10 nm to 1 μm for optical, electrical, protective, and decorative applications. Compared with sputtering, evaporation can offer higher deposition rates and lower energy demand for suitable materials, although sputtering may provide better coverage on complex surfaces. Overall, evaporation provides a flexible and efficient approach to controlled film formation.
About Us
Founded in 2007, Hangzhou MULTI IR Technology Co., Ltd. is an optoelectronic technology enterprise integrating R&D, production, and sales. Its products are widely applied in aerospace, medical care, AR/VR, display imaging, photography, and other fields, steadily holding the position of the world's largest spot supplier of optical components.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment