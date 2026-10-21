ABM® To Exhibit At VIMOX 2026 In Vietnam: Marine Rock Wool Fire Protection And Insulation Solutions

Meet ABM® at VIMOX 2026

ABM®, a Chinese high-tech manufacturer with nearly 40 years of experience in rock wool manufacturing, is pleased to announce its participation in the Vietnam International Marine & Offshore Expo 2026 (VIMOX 2026), taking place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from October 21 to 23, 2026.

At Booth 75, ABM® will showcase its rock wool insulation solutions for marine and offshore applications, focusing on fire protection, thermal insulation, and the needs of modern shipbuilding and offshore engineering projects.

We warmly welcome shipbuilders, marine equipment manufacturers, offshore engineering contractors, ship designers, and industry partners to visit our booth and discuss technical requirements, product applications, and potential business cooperation.

Nearly 40 Years of Rock Wool Manufacturing Experience

Since its establishment, ABM® has focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of rock wool insulation products for building, industrial, marine, and offshore applications.

Marine environments present demanding requirements for insulation materials. Fire safety, thermal performance, noise control, installation compatibility, and weight management are important considerations in ship design and offshore construction.

With established manufacturing capabilities, ongoing technical development, and experience across multiple application sectors, ABM® provides a range of rock wool insulation products designed for different marine and offshore applications.

Our goal is to help customers identify suitable insulation materials based on project specifications, application conditions, and applicable marine safety requirements.

Marine Fire Protection and Thermal Insulation for Different Applications

Different areas of a vessel require different fire protection and insulation solutions. ABM® offers rock wool products for a variety of marine applications, supporting customers in evaluating materials for approved fire protection systems and thermal insulation projects.

A-60, A-30, and A-15 Marine Fire Insulation Solutions

A-60, A-30, and A-15 are important fire integrity and insulation classifications used in marine fire protection. Selecting the appropriate solution requires consideration of the vessel's structural design, applicable regulations, and the approval requirements of the complete fire-rated assembly.

ABM® supports customers in evaluating rock wool insulation products for relevant marine applications, including:

1. Ship Deck and Bulkhead Fire Insulation

Fire-rated decks and bulkheads play an essential role in maintaining fire compartmentation on board ships. Suitable rock wool insulation may form part of an approved marine fire protection system, helping the complete assembly meet the required fire integrity and insulation performance.

2. Marine Pipe Insulation and Thermal Management

Engine rooms, machinery spaces, and shipboard piping systems often require effective thermal insulation. Rock wool's non-combustible characteristics and thermal insulation properties make it suitable for specified high-temperature pipe insulation applications, helping reduce heat loss and improve thermal management.

3. Offshore Platform Insulation and Fire Protection

Offshore platforms and marine engineering facilities face demanding operating conditions, limited installation space, and stringent safety requirements. Properly selected rock wool insulation can support fire protection and thermal management objectives while helping project teams balance performance, space, and weight considerations.

For projects with specific technical requirements, ABM® welcomes discussions about product specifications, dimensions, application conditions, and material selection.

Important note: A-60, A-30, and A-15 ratings apply to specific marine structural assemblies and approved systems. Fire performance depends on the complete tested and approved construction, including the insulation material and installation details, rather than the rock wool material alone.

Lightweight Insulation and Energy Efficiency for Marine Applications

As the global maritime industry continues to focus on energy efficiency, operational costs, and environmental performance, insulation material selection is becoming an increasingly important part of vessel and offshore facility design.

When properly specified and installed, thermal insulation can help reduce heat loss in applicable systems and support improved energy management. Appropriate material selection can also help project teams balance thermal performance, fire safety requirements, installation conditions, and structural weight considerations.

ABM® is committed to providing consistent product quality, flexible specification options, and application-oriented technical support. We aim to help customers evaluate insulation solutions that align with their project requirements and operational objectives.

Why Meet ABM® at VIMOX 2026?

VIMOX 2026 offers an opportunity for marine and offshore industry professionals to exchange technical knowledge, explore material applications, and develop new business relationships in Vietnam and the wider Southeast Asian market.

At Booth 75, visitors can connect with the ABM® team to discuss:



Rock wool insulation for marine and offshore applications

Fire protection and thermal insulation for ship decks and bulkheads

Rock wool solutions for marine piping and high-temperature systems

Product specifications and application compatibility

Technical requirements for marine and offshore projects Potential distribution, supply, and project cooperation opportunities

Whether you are sourcing marine rock wool insulation for shipbuilding or evaluating insulation materials for an offshore engineering project, ABM® welcomes the opportunity to understand your requirements and explore suitable product options.

Visit ABM® at Booth 75

We look forward to meeting shipbuilders, marine engineers, offshore contractors, equipment suppliers, and regional distribution partners at VIMOX 2026.

Event: Vietnam International Marine & Offshore Expo 2026 (VIMOX 2026)Date: October 21–23, 2026Booth: 75Location: ADORA Center, 3rd Floor, 431 Hoang Van Thu Street, Tan Son Nhat Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Join ABM® to explore marine rock wool insulation, fire protection, and thermal insulation solutions for shipbuilding and offshore engineering.

See you at VIMOX 2026 - Booth 75!

About Us

Shanghai ABM Rock Wool Co., Ltd., founded in 1986, is a leading Chinese manufacturer specializing in the research, development, production, and sales of rock wool insulation materials. With a strong commitment to continuous innovation, the company holds over 30 groundbreaking invention patents and has contributed to the drafting of more than 20 national and industry standards, consistently leading the technological advancement of China's insulation materials industry.