Legacy Port Cranes Remain Operational Despite Discontinued OEM Parts

MENAFN - GetNews)A ship-to-shore crane commissioned in 2003 has now been running for more than two decades. It still works every day, and its structural components show no obvious problems. What actually keeps a terminal's engineering team awake is not the service life of the machine - it is the service life of the spare parts catalogue.

An OEM typically supports a given crane model with spare parts for only 10 to 15 years. Once the discontinuation notice goes out, a terminal is usually left with three situations: stock running out, no verifiable alternative source, or stopping an entire operation line to wait for one small component.

1. Why Discontinued Parts Are Easy to Underestimate

Parts discontinuation is not a gradual process - it is a cliff. On the day stock reaches zero, the machine enters a "waiting for one part" state. And the older the equipment, the more likely it is to surface the problem during unplanned downtime, because its wear parts have usually been replaced several times over and no longer match the original catalogue.

There is another point that is easy to overlook: legacy machines often run at higher loads than their original design values. After throughput grows, many terminals push a duty cycle originally designed for 30 t up to 40 t or more - so the real working conditions of the parts have drifted away from the original assumptions.

2. Three Workable Routes

Reproduce to Original Drawing

If the original drawing can still be found, this is the most direct route: manufacture to OEM specification, with dimensions and material verifiable item by item.

Reverse Engineer

When there is no drawing, start from a sample that can still be measured and rebuild a reproducible technical drawing.

Redesign for Current Duty Cycle

When the old part's design no longer keeps up with present working loads, copying it simply carries the problem forward.

3. How Reverse Engineering Works When There Is No Drawing

The process itself is not complicated. What matters is that the customer has an approval step in the middle:

1

Sample assessment - feasibility of measurement and identification of critical features

2

Measurement or scanning - 3D data and the critical dimension chain

3

Drawing - we produce a manufacturable technical drawing

4

Your approval - the drawing goes back to you for item-by-item checking and sign-off before production starts

5

Production and inspection

Material has to be reverse-matched as well. Hardness testing and chemical composition analysis establish the material grade range of the original, which is then combined with the working conditions to select an equivalent material. It should be stated here that an equivalent material can reach comparable mechanical properties, but whether it is a complete match depends on how complete the documentation for the original part is. We submit the analysis results to the customer for assessment.

4. When to Redesign Instead of Copying

There are three situations where reusing the old design is not advisable: the machine has been running overloaded for years; the original design has known structural weaknesses; the duty cycle has changed - a different cargo type, or a higher handling frequency.

Redesign does not mean starting over. It usually keeps the original interfaces and mounting dimensions and applies targeted reinforcement to structure and material. That solves the current problem without requiring changes to adjacent components.

5. Verifying Fit on a Legacy Machine

For a model with no original drawings, fit verification comes down to two things: measuring the adjacent mating parts - bearing housings, shafts, rails and so on - and an assembly check. We complete dimensional re-check and assembly inspection before shipment and keep the records.

6. Quality Documents Supplied With Every Order

Material certificates, non-destructive testing reports (UT / MT, as required), hardness sampling records, dimensional re-check records and assembly inspection records. These documents matter especially to the acceptance team on older equipment, because factory documentation for legacy models is often no longer available.

7. What We Need From You

Crane model and manufacturer, part name and mounting position, drawings if still available, photos of the worn part plus five or six critical dimensions, material or hardness requirements, quantity and required delivery date. The more complete the information, the faster we can quote.

Shanghai Tansfer Crane Co., Ltd. (TSF Crane) manufactures and supplies spare parts for port lifting equipment, serving ship-to-shore cranes, rubber-tyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, ship unloaders and portal cranes with complete spare part packages - wheels and wheel assemblies, sheaves and sheave assemblies, drums, spreaders and spreader components, grabs, cables and cable guide rollers, rail clamp plates and more.

If you want to get highly cost-effective port products, Please Contact Us Below:

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Frequently Asked Questions

Q1The OEM has told us the part is discontinued. Is there still a way?

In most cases, yes. Reproducing to drawing, reverse engineering and redesigning for the current duty cycle can be combined; which route applies depends on what documentation you still have.

Q2Which crane models and part categories can you cover?

On models: ship-to-shore cranes, rubber-tyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, ship unloaders, portal cranes and bulk handling equipment, including models discontinued many years ago. On categories, mainly the four systems of hoisting, travelling, power supply and rail - wheels and wheel assemblies, sheaves and sheave assemblies, drums, spreaders and spreader components, grabs, cables and cable guide rollers, rail clamp plates and so on. Structural and machined parts for legacy models are usually within scope as well. Send us the crane model and part details and we can give an initial feasibility view.

Q3Without a drawing, can you guarantee an identical part?

We manufacture to the drawing that you have confirmed, checking dimensions and material item by item. Whether the finished part is a complete match is confirmed by both sides at the drawing approval stage.

Q4Besides drawings, what other information can be used?

The worn part itself is the primary reference. Nameplate data, part numbers, the machine's documentation set, historical purchase records, or even a site photo clear enough to show the structure and critical dimensions can all serve as a starting point. The more complete the information, the less time the early confirmation stages take.

Q5How does reverse engineering work, and what do you need from us?

The sequence is: sample assessment → measurement or scanning → drawing produced by us → your item-by-item review and confirmation → production → inspection. What we need from you is mainly two things: a representative sample, and a timely review of the drawing once we send it. Drawing confirmation is the milestone of the process; production is scheduled only after it.

Q6How do you determine the material of the old part if there is no material certificate?

Hardness testing and chemical composition analysis establish the material grade range of the original, which is then combined with the machine's current duty cycle to select an equivalent material. The analysis results are submitted to the customer so that both sides agree on the material basis before production begins.

Q7How do you make sure the new part will fit?

Adjacent mating parts - bearing housings, shafts, rails and so on - are measured first, and the results are used as design input. Before shipment we carry out dimensional re-check and assembly inspection, and the records are supplied with the goods.

Q8What quality documents come with the order?

Material certificates, non-destructive testing reports (UT / MT, as required), hardness sampling records, dimensional re-check records and assembly inspection records. Factory documentation for legacy models is often no longer available, which makes these records especially important for the acceptance team.

Q9Is there a minimum order quantity? Will a discontinued part cost more than the original?

There is no hard minimum - a single piece can be produced. Unit cost for a single-piece order is noticeably higher than for a batch order, and we quote both cases so you can decide according to your actual requirement. On price: it is not necessarily higher than the original part, and is usually lower. Discontinued parts often have to be scheduled individually, so the figure depends on part complexity, material and quantity; the quotation is the reference.

Q10What is the typical lead time? Can urgent items be expedited?

It depends on part complexity and quantity, and on whether reverse engineering and drawing have to be completed first. We give an estimated lead time together with the quotation. If it is an urgent item affecting an operation line, tell us when you enquire and we will assess whether the schedule can be compressed.

About Us

TSF Engineering is a technology-based enterprise in China that integrates R&D, production, maintenance, sales, and service. Its head office is located in Shanghai, the nation's economic and technology hub, and its factory is in Wuxi City.