Iontophoresis Electrode Pads Support Treatment Research For Hyperhidrosis Management

MENAFN - GetNews)Hyperhidrosis is a common condition characterized by excessive sweating, affecting localized areas or the entire body. Among various physical and pharmacological interventions, iontophoresis treatment for hyperhidrosis has become a preferred first-line solution in both international clinical dermatology and home-care settings due to its non-invasive nature, high safety profile, and proven efficacy. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the mechanisms, suitable patient populations, and the critical role that high-quality iontophoresis electrode pads play in enhancing therapeutic outcomes.

1. What is Iontophoresis Therapy and How Does It Work?

Iontophoresis technology was first introduced for hyperhidrosis treatment in 1936. The procedure utilizes a specialized device to pass a mild, safe electrical current through the skin in affected areas, thereby suppressing excessive sweat production.

Current medical literature explains the therapeutic mechanism through three main physiological theories:

● Blocking Sweat Output: The combination of electrical current and mineral particles in water temporarily plugs the sweat gland ducts at the skin's surface.

● Disrupting Nerve Signals: The micro-current modulates localized autonomic nerve signal transmission, interrupting the impulses that trigger sweat glands.

● pH Level Regulation: By altering the internal pH of sweat glands to make them more acidic, the overall volume of sweat production is reduced.

Clinical data shows that following an initial recommended course, up to 85% of patients with palmar and plantar (hands and feet) hyperhidrosis experience significant relief, while success rates for axillary (underarm) and facial hyperhidrosis reach approximately 70%.

2. Treatment Process and Pharmacological Adjuncts

Standard tap water iontophoresis therapy uses ordinary tap water as the conductive medium. However, in specialized dermatology clinics and NHS medical centers, clinicians may add a prescription solution known as glycopyrronium iontophoresis liquid (Glycopyrronium Solution) to the water trays or pads. This targeted anticholinergic drug further suppresses sweat secretion with minimal systemic side effects.

● Treatment Schedule: The initial phase typically consists of 20–30 minute sessions, 2 to 3 times per week, over a period of 3 to 4 weeks.

● Maintenance Regimen: Because iontophoresis is a control method rather than a permanent cure, patients transition to weekly or monthly maintenance sessions once initial symptom relief is achieved.

● Patient Experience: Patients may experience a mild tingling or itching sensation during treatment, which is well-tolerated by most adults and children over 5 years old.

3. Contraindications and Safety Guidelines

Although iontophoresis is exceptionally safe, strict adherence to safety guidelines is essential:

● Cardiac Pacemakers: Individuals with implanted pacemakers or ICDs must avoid iontophoresis therapy.

● Metal Implants: Caution is advised if metal implants (such as artificial joints) lie directly within the electrical current pathway.

● Special Populations: Iontophoresis is generally not recommended during pregnancy due to limited risk data, but it is considered safe during breastfeeding. Treatment for children under 12 requires physician consultation.

● Pre-treatment Steps: All jewelry must be removed prior to treatment, and open wounds or skin lesions should be protected or avoided.

4. CMAI Medical: High-Performance Medical Iontophoresis Electrodes & Solutions

The ultimate success of iontophoresis treatment depends not only on current parameters but also on uniform current distribution and optimal skin conformity. While traditional water tray methods are geographically limited, utilizing high-conductivity, flexible iontophoresis electrode pads dramatically improves the treatment experience for complex anatomical areas such as the underarms, back, groin, and face.

As a professional manufacturer of medical electrode components, CMAI specializes in delivering high-performance home iontophoresis device accessories and custom hyperhidrosis electrode pad OEM services for global medical equipment brands:

● Uniform Current Distribution & Protection: Utilizing premium Ag/AgCl (silver/silver chloride) conductive layers and conductive hydrogels to ensure even current delivery, eliminating local hotspots that cause burns or blisters.

● Multi-Scenario Adaptability: Offering versatile flexible electrode pads and non-woven/sponge pad integrations tailored for hands, feet, underarms, and facial contours.

● ISO 13485 Certification: Manufactured under stringent medical quality control systems, complying with EU MDR and global regulatory standards.

5. Contact CMAI Technology Co., Ltd

To learn more about iontophoresis technology advancements, sourcing medical iontophoresis electrodes, or requesting free product samples, please visit CMAI Technology Co., Ltd at or contact our medical engineering team directly.

About us

CMAI Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on the R&D, production, sales, and service of advanced medical consumable electrode pads in Shenzhen, China, we provide reliable high-performance electrode solutions for physiotherapy, rehabilitation, elderly care, and medical monitoring applications worldwide.