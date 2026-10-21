Aluminum Vs. Silicone Electrodes: Key Differences In Performance And Industrial Applications

MENAFN - GetNews)When performing iontophoresis therapy for palmar and plantar hyperhidrosis, the performance of the electrode accessories directly determines current distribution uniformity, patient comfort, and device longevity. Historically, rigid metal aluminum plates were widely used due to lower upfront manufacturing costs. However, with advancements in medical-grade polymer materials, silicone electrodes for hyperhidrosis have quickly become the premium industry standard. This article provides a comprehensive comparison of aluminum vs. silicone iontophoresis electrodes, highlighting key technical and clinical advantages.

1. Material Properties & Current Distribution Uniformity

In iontophoresis therapy, maintaining a uniform electrical current density across the treatment area is critical to avoiding localized stinging or electrical burn spots ("hotspots"):

● Traditional Aluminum Electrodes: Aluminum plates are rigid metal conductors. During tray-soaking therapy or when paired with an iontophoresis conductive sponge pad, any uneven tray bottom or sponge surface gap can cause localized current concentration, leading to sharp pain, redness, or skin blisters.

● Medical Flexible Silicone Electrodes: Crafted from medical-grade silicone integrated with high-conductivity carbon or silver particles, flexible silicone electrodes offer superior conductivity combined with elastomeric flexibility. They conform perfectly to complex anatomical contours of hands and feet, delivering smooth, well-distributed current across the skin.

2. Corrosion Resistance & Operational Lifespan

Hyperhidrosis iontophoresis involves continuous electrical current passing through tap water or active drug solutions, creating a harsh electrochemical environment:

● Oxidation and Blackening in Aluminum: Under active electrolysis, aluminum plates undergo rapid oxidation and chemical degradation. This leads to surface blackening, metal ion leaching, reduced conductivity, and increased risk of allergic contact dermatitis, necessitating frequent replacement.

● Chemical Stability of Silicone Electrodes: Flexible medical silicone electrodes exhibit exceptional resistance to chemical corrosion, oxidation, and hydrolysis. Even with prolonged exposure to saline or pharmaceutical liquids under electrical load, they maintain stable impedance without rusting or degrading, significantly extending accessory lifespan and reducing long-term replacement costs for end-users.

3. Patient Experience & Biocompatibility

● Tactile Comfort: Aluminum plates have sharp metallic edges and a cold touch. In contrast, soft silicone electrodes provide a skin-friendly, non-metallic contact surface that enhances patient compliance-especially among pediatric and sensitive-skin demographics.

● Biocompatibility Standards: Premium silicone formulations pass rigorous ISO 10993 biocompatibility testing, eliminating heavy metal exposure and minimizing skin irritation risks.

4. CMAI: Professional Hand & Foot Iontophoresis Accessory Customization

As a global leader in medical silicone and electrode component manufacturing, the CMAI medical electrode engineering team provides fully upgraded hyperhidrosis therapy electrode pads and custom OEM solutions for medical device brands worldwide:

● Precision Impedance Control: Optimized conductive silicone formulas ensure consistent resistance and stable therapeutic current output.

● Custom Design & Integration: Comprehensivehand & foot iontophoresis accessory customizationservices, supporting various tray configurations, wearable electrode patches, and non-woven fabric linings.

● Global Regulatory Compliance: Produced under ISO 13485 quality management systems, fully meeting EU MDR and US FDA regulatory guidelines.

5. Contact Us

To request technical datasheets, sample kits, or to discuss custom OEM/ODM solutions, please visit the official CMAI Technology Co., Ltd product page: or contact our medical engineering team today.

About us

CMAI Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on the R&D, production, sales, and service of advanced medical consumable electrode pads in Shenzhen, China, we provide reliable high-performance electrode solutions for physiotherapy, rehabilitation, elderly care, and medical monitoring applications worldwide.