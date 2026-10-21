Santa Cruz Company Sannidhi Gives Small Businesses A Dedicated AI Team, Directed By A Leader With 30 Years Of Enterprise Experience

MENAFN - GetNews)"Chris Cobb directs Sannidhi's AI team for small businesses from Santa Cruz, California."The kind of team large companies paid $250 an hour for, directed by someone who led it for 30 years, is now available to a small business for $500 a month.

Santa Cruz, California - October 21, 2026 - Sannidhi, a Santa Cruz company, gives small businesses a dedicated AI team directed by Chris Cobb, who has spent 30 years working with the CEOs, CFOs, CIOs and chief accounting officers of large organizations to decide what their businesses needed and to deliver it.

In that career, Cobb led projects of $3 million and more dozens of times: working out the business requirements with the executive team, designing the solution, and directing teams of consultants billing $250 an hour through six months of delivery. Sannidhi brings that same work to small businesses. The difference is the team. Cobb now directs a team of 33 AI specialists, from business and financial analysts to software implementers and marketing strategists.

Until recently, this level of help was out of reach for a small business. A practice with five providers or a landscaping company with three crews could not hire a strategist and a team of specialists. Now it can, for $500 a month.

"Anyone can build an AI team now," said Cobb. "What it still takes is someone who knows how to read a business, decide what will really move the needle, and direct the team to get it done. The team makes mistakes, like any staff does. My job is to check its work, keep it on task, and make sure everything it produces is relevant to the owner's business. That is thirty years of practice, and it is what makes the team useful. These owners are experts at their work, not at technology. They should get the same thinking a large company gets, without having to learn any of it."

Sannidhi works with owner-run businesses where nobody on the payroll is a systems person: wellness and health practices, landscaping and field services, home services and the trades, short-term rentals and property management. These owners are great at their work, and they end up running the software, the marketing and the strategy on top of it.

The work starts with a free Business Analysis. Sannidhi reads the owner's own records in every program the business uses and writes up what they show, including what is worth fixing and, if it is the right advice, that nothing should change. The owner keeps it whether or not they go further.

If they do, the service is $500 a month with no contract and no setup fee, and the price never goes up while the client stays. The owner receives a one page report every Monday and a new Business Analysis every three months, measuring the same numbers again. Sannidhi takes no money from software companies, so its recommendations are made for the owner alone.

"The most valuable thing we gained is the freedom to do more of what we started this practice to do," said a Sannidhi client in Santa Cruz County.

Sannidhi works in person across Santa Cruz County and by video across the United States.

About Sannidhi

Sannidhi LLC is a Santa Cruz, California company, founded in 2026, that gives small businesses a dedicated AI team directed by Chris Cobb. Its work starts with a free Business Analysis built from the owner's own records. Its purpose is to give owner-run businesses the planning and technology help that large organizations have long paid for. Read this release on sannidhi.