Harbinger Spotlights Blue Biofuels (OTCQB: BIOF): Turning Biomass Into Ethanol, Aviation Fuel And Renewable Gasoline

Dallas TX. October 21, 2026 - Blue Biofuels, Inc. (OTCQB: BIOF) is advancing a biomass-to-energy strategy designed to turn plant materials into renewable transportation fuels. A Harbinger Research report examines the company's patented Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) technology, potential production-cost advantages and development roadmap toward commercial production.

The report reviews progress through pilot development, Department of Energy-supported scale-up and process optimization, alongside the work required for integrated demonstration and commercial construction. See Complete Harbinger Report

From Agricultural Residues to Renewable Fuels

Blue Biofuels' CTS process converts cellulose from King Grass, sugarcane bagasse, corn stover and other agricultural residues into fermentable sugars used to produce cellulosic ethanol. Using agricultural byproducts as fuel feedstocks supports the circular economy by creating additional value from materials remaining after crop production.

The company reports ethanol yields of 85–92 gallons per ton of feedstock and estimates King Grass could support 3,000–4,000 gallons per acre. Management believes conversion efficiency, crop productivity and year-round harvesting potential could reduce acreage, storage and transportation requirements. These potential advantages remain subject to commercial validation.

Alongside Blue Biofuels (OTCQB: BIOF) the street is watching, Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: OLOX), SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHFS), Graphene Manufacturing Ltd. (OTCQX: GMGMF) (TSXV: GMG) and Robin Energy (NASDAQ: RBNE) all actively trading now.

Vertimass Technology Extends the Fuel Strategy

Through VertiBlue Fuels, its 50:50 joint venture with technology company Vertimass, Blue Biofuels plans to convert ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline and other renewable hydrocarbons.

Vertimass' catalytic Consolidated Alcohol Deoxygenation and Oligomerization (CADO) technology converts ethanol and other alcohols into hydrocarbon fuels and chemicals. Combining CTS with this downstream conversion technology would establish a pathway from biomass to finished transportation fuels. See Complete Harbinger Report

Florida Location Supports Commercial Plans

Blue Biofuels' 35.5-acre production site in Frostproof, Florida, provides a foundation for its commercial development plans. Nearby underutilized citrus groves could potentially be repurposed to grow King Grass, creating opportunities for regional feedstock sourcing.

Upcoming milestones include continuous integrated demonstrations, commercial engineering, permitting and project financing. Progress through those stages will help determine whether pilot-scale performance can translate into commercially viable operations. See Complete Harbinger Report

About Blue Biofuels, Inc.

Blue Biofuels is a Florida-based renewable-fuels technology company advancing its patented Cellulose-to-Sugar process for producing cellulosic ethanol from plant-based biomass. Through its VertiBlue Fuels joint venture with Vertimass, it plans to produce SAF and other renewable hydrocarbon fuels.

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