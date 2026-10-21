Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) Soars 54% On $2M 60Ghz Wireless Production Order, Volume Tops 225M Shares

DALLAS, TX - October 21, 2026 - Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) surged 54.1% to $0.5914 on trading volume exceeding 225 million shares following the announcement of a production order valued at more than $2 million for its advanced 60GHz fixed wireless access (FWA) technology.

The order, placed by a leading network equipment manufacturer, represents Peraso's largest 60GHz production order in six quarters, with shipments scheduled to begin in Q4 2026 and continue through July 2027.

Alongside Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO), other stocks attracting investor attention include Fort Technology (NASDAQ: FRTT), PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB), Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) and Stablecoin Development Corporation (NYSE: SDEV).

The announcement highlights growing demand for multi-gigabit wireless broadband solutions as telecommunications providers, municipalities and enterprises seek cost-effective alternatives to traditional fiber-optic installations. Peraso's 60GHz technology is designed to deliver high-speed connectivity while reducing infrastructure deployment costs.

Beyond broadband, Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) is expanding its focus on military drones, UAVs, defense technology and tactical communications. Its compact PRM2145 module targets autonomous platforms requiring highly directional, low-latency, gigabit-class wireless connectivity, positioning the company for opportunities in military robotics and next-generation defense networks.

The combination of a significant commercial production order, shipments extending into 2027 and growing applications across defense and autonomous systems gives PRSO multiple potential growth catalysts as investors monitor additional orders, revenue performance and continued market adoption.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) develops 60GHz and 5G mmWave chipsets, modules, software and intellectual property for fixed wireless access, military communications, UAVs, autonomous systems and other high-bandwidth applications.

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