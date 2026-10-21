Frontier Nuclear (NASDAQ: FNUC) Advances U.S. Uranium Projects As AI Data Centers Drive Nuclear Power Demand

DALLAS, Texas, October 21, 2026 - Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ: FNUC) is on recovery watch following its cited 52-week low of $0.75935, as investors assess its uranium projects and nuclear technology investments against America's growing demand for reliable electricity.

AI data centers, semiconductor manufacturing and industrial electrification are strengthening the need for around-the-clock power. Nuclear energy offers dependable generation with low operational carbon emissions. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory estimates data centers could account for 11.8% of U.S. electricity consumption by 2030, highlighting the potential importance of expanding nuclear generation and securing domestic fuel supplies.

Alongside Frontier Nuclear and Minerals (NASDAQ: FNUC), other publicly traded companies offering exposure to the nuclear energy supply chain include Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE: URG), which operate U.S. uranium mining and in-situ recovery assets; Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU), which supplies nuclear fuel and is advancing domestic uranium enrichment; and NuScale Power Corp. (NYSE: SMR), a developer of small modular reactor technology. These companies span uranium production, fuel enrichment and reactor development-areas connected to Frontier's broader strategy, although their scale, commercial maturity and risk profiles differ.

Frontier's 100%-owned Pine Ridge uranium project in Wyoming is a central catalyst. Its 2026 drilling program targets approximately 120 holes totaling 36,000 meters, supporting a planned maiden mineral resource estimate by early 2027. The program follows 2025 drilling that identified at least 25 mineralized roll fronts across multiple sandstone packages. Frontier believes the geology supports potential future in-situ recovery, subject to further evaluation.

At Maybell in Colorado, Frontier has partnered with DISA Technologies to evaluate historical mine waste for uranium recovery and environmental remediation. Its portfolio also includes Tallahassee in Colorado and the Shatford Lake and Snow Lake Lithium projects in Manitoba, although the lithium assets are not near-term operational priorities.

Other public companies across the nuclear supply chain include Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), Ur-Energy (URG), Centrus Energy (LEU) and NuScale Power (SMR), spanning uranium production, enrichment and reactor development.

Pine Ridge results, the targeted resource estimate and progress at Maybell could support renewed investor interest. A sustained stock recovery would depend on execution, financing and uranium-market conditions.

About Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc.

Frontier is developing a U.S.-focused nuclear fuel cycle platform through uranium assets and investments in enrichment developer Ubaryon Pty. Ltd. and small modular reactor developer Kadmos Energy Services LLC.

About The Street Reports

The Street Reports (TSR) is a financial media awareness platform focused on emerging-growth, small-cap, micro-cap and nano-cap companies. The Street Reports publishes and distributes market-focused content across financial news, media and digital channels, providing companies with expanded visibility and exposure to a broad audience of readers and market participants.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.