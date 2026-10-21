Unsent Text Messages Launches A Home For The Words People Never Sent

MENAFN - GetNews) New free website, available in English and Spanish, collects anonymous messages to exes, family, friends and lost loved ones, presented as the text conversations they were meant to be

San Diego, CA - October 21, 2026 - Unsent Text Messages today launched unsentmessages, a free website that collects the text messages people wrote and never sent. Each message appears as a familiar phone conversation, addressed by first name and dated, with a red "Message Unsent" notice where a delivery receipt would normally sit. The site opens with more than 3,000 messages and adds new ones every day.

Most people have at least one message sitting in a draft, or typed out and deleted: an apology to a former partner, a thank-you that came too late, a last word to a parent. Unsent Text Messages gives those words a place to land without reaching the person they were written for. The messages range from a single line to long, carefully worded letters, and many read like conversations the writer has been rehearsing for years.

Visitors can browse the homepage, which loads the latest messages in a continuous feed, or open any message on its own page. Writing one takes less than a minute. Contributors enter only the first name of the person the message is for and the message itself. There are no accounts, no profiles and no public usernames, and every submission is reviewed before it appears on the site.

"Everyone has a message they almost sent," said Allen Ma, founder of Unsent Text Messages. "Some of them are angry, some are tender, and a lot of them are both. We built this so people could finally put those words somewhere, and so readers could see how much they have in common with complete strangers."

The site also launches with a full Spanish edition at unsentmessages/es. Every message is available in both languages, and Spanish speakers can write and submit their messages directly in Spanish. Readers can switch languages from any page.

Key features at launch:



More than 3,000 anonymous messages, with new ones added daily

Messages presented as text conversations, each with its own page, the recipient's first name and the date

Free to read and free to submit, with no account required

Every submission reviewed before it is published

Automatic removal of personal details and masking of bad language

Complete English and Spanish editions Designed for phones first, with pages built to load quickly on any connection

Unsent Text Messages is available now at unsentmessages on any phone, tablet or computer. Reading and submitting messages is free. Anyone who wants to share a message of their own can select "Write one" from any page. People who believe a message identifies them can request its removal through the contact address listed on the site, and the team reviews every request.

About Unsent Text Messages

Unsent Text Messages is an independent, anonymous collection of messages people wrote and never sent, published in English and Spanish. Messages are moderated, include first names only and are styled as text conversations for illustration. The launch collection includes messages first shared publicly online, with names changed. The site is not affiliated with Apple Inc. or any messaging service. Learn more at unsentmessages.