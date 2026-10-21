US Stock Indexes Close Higher West Texas Intermediate Crude Holds Steady

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- Major US stock market indexes rose on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil settled at $97.69 per barrel.

At the close of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 360 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 52,856 points.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 278 points, or 1.05 percent, reaching 26,702 points.

Similarly, the S&P 500 Index rose approximately 44 points, or 0.58 percent, to settle at 7,757 points.

//Petra// AF