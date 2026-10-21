Trilateral Talks Could Be Held In Early November Following Witkoffputin Meeting, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists this in a group chat, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

According to Zelensky, the US side provided feedback following a meeting in St Petersburg between US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“We have received feedback that Russia supports a trilateral meeting at the level of our negotiating teams. The US side proposes holding it as soon as possible. We support this. I do not know the final dates for the meeting yet. The agenda is clear: to end the war, bring peace closer and prepare everything for a meeting between the leaders. This is very important for everyone. The teams will hold discussions to work out this agenda,” Zelensky said.

The president noted that the US side had pledged to arrange the meeting as soon as possible. He suggested that it could take place by early November at the latest.

says trilateral talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine to continue at technical leve

Zelensky said the Ukrainian team would support proposals for a ceasefire, an energy truce and various humanitarian initiatives, including the return of prisoners of war.

He also expressed hope that Russia would honour its commitments regarding the trilateral meeting.

As reported, on October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks in Oslo with US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff, with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb also in attendance.

On October 21, Witkoff met with Putin in St Petersburg.