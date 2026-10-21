War Update: 165 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Heaviest Fighting On Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in an update on the battlefield situation as of 22:00, Ukrinform reports.

“Since the beginning of the day, there have been 165 combat engagements. The enemy launched 49 airstrikes, dropping 165 guided glide bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,512 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,044 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions,” the report said.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk axis, Russian forces launched one airstrike, dropped two guided glide bombs and carried out 37 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, one of them involving multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanskyi axis, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions three times near Starytsia and Vovchanski Khutory, and towards Izbytske.

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian forces made six attempts to improve their positions by launching assaults towards Radkivka.

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On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian attempts to advance near Kolodiazi and Zarichne, and towards Hlushchenkove, Derylove and Lyman.

On the Sloviansk axis, Ukrainian forces stopped one Russian attempt to advance towards Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian assaults near Kostiantynivka and towards Novopavlivka.

Russian forces launched 19 attacks on the Pokrovsk axis, seeking to advance near Sofiivka, Dobropillia, Bilytske and Molodetske, and towards Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Hannivka, Svitle, Krasnopodillia, Serhiivka and Muravka. Two Russian assault operations were still ongoing at the time of the report.

According to preliminary estimates, Russian forces suffered 62 fatalities and 18 wounded in this sector during the day.

Ukrainian forces destroyed five vehicles, four pieces of special equipment, one UAV command post, a fuel and lubricants depot, and 66 shelters. They also damaged two vehicles, one artillery system, one piece of special equipment, four UAV command posts and 136 enemy shelters. A total of 220 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

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On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces launched one attack towards Ternove.

On the Huliaipole axis, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian attacks towards Rizdvianka, Dolynka, Hirke and Yehorivka.

On the Orikhiv axis, Russian forces made one attempt to improve their positions by attacking towards Pavlivka.

On the Dnipro River axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

No significant changes were reported on other fronts.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have stepped up their activity along the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions over the past several weeks, according to Ukrainian border guards.