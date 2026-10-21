Ukraine's Defence Capabilities Must Be Integrated Into Europe's Security System As Soon As Possible, Kubilius Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius said this at the Future of Civil Security conference, held as part of the Future Forces security conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We Europeans must recognise that it is in our vital interest to fully integrate Ukrainian combat capabilities with European defence capabilities as soon as possible. We have no time to waste,” he stressed.

According to Kubilius, Ukraine has unique experience in protecting civilians during wartime that European countries do not yet possess. Daily air raid alerts and missile and drone attacks have given Ukraine practical knowledge that can help prepare European societies for potential crises.

“It is not we who can teach Ukraine about civil security. It is Ukraine that can teach us,” he said.

Kubilius stressed that protecting energy networks, railways and industrial facilities is no less important than securing national borders. He called on civilian authorities, armed forces and infrastructure operators to prepare jointly for emergencies and ensure that the public can cope independently with crisis situations for at least 72 hours.

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He also highlighted the need to strengthen Europe's defence industry, remove bureaucratic barriers to the movement of troops and military equipment, and overcome fragmentation in the EU defence market.

According to Kubilius, Europe must learn to operate as a single defence system rather than as a collection of 27 separate national systems. At the same time, increased defence production and investment in security should help Europe deter aggression and preserve peace.

As reported, Germany is drawing on Ukraine's experience in civil protection, digitalisation, crisis management and countering drones and cyberattacks. Germany's Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Reem Alabali-Radovan, said this recently in Berlin at the eighth German-Ukrainian Conference on Municipal Partnerships.