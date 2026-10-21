Russian Attack Damages Homes, Car Repair Shop And Gas Station In Kyiv's Dniprovskyi District, Injuring Two

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“According to preliminary reports, private homes were damaged in the Dniprovskyi districtas a result of an enemy strike,” the administration said.

The administration later reported that a gas station at another location in the district had also been damaged.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were casualties.

“A strike hit a car repair shop and a private home in the Dniprovskyi district. Debris also struck another private home in the same district. People may be trapped under the rubble. At another location in the district, debris fell near a gas station,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Emergency services were dispatched to the sites.

“One woman was injured in the Dniprovskyi district. Medics hospitalised her,” Klitschko added.

“Two people are currently known to have been injured in the enemy attack. They are receiving medical care,” the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at 22:57.

Read also: Drone Attack: High-Rise Building Hit in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District, Dead and Injured Reported

As reported, explosions were heard in Kyiv on the evening of October 21 following a warning of a possible ballistic missile attack.

Illustrative image provided by the State Service for Emergencies