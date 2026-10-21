Military Shows How Engineering Drones Install Defensive Barriers On Frontline

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated on Facebook by the press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

“Installing barriers in open areas always poses risks to combat engineers. But today, this difficult work is being carried out by ground drones. Equipped with a special inclined frame holding a large coil of wire, a drone operated by the 16th Separate Support Brigade independently installs barriers while the operator safely controls the platform from a distance,” the statement said.

The press service called on people to become drone operators in the Ground Forces and said that more information about available positions and new contracts for drone operators can be obtained by calling 067-678-32-28.

Unique: Kharkiv military hospital tells how wounded soldier was rescued by heavy-lift drone

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces carried out the first aerial evacuation of a wounded soldier from the battlefield in the history of the war in the Kharkiv region. A 49-year-old soldier who had both legs amputated was evacuated from a position in the Kupiansk sector by a large drone.