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Leyla Aliyeva Tours Eternal City Complex In Samarkand

Leyla Aliyeva Tours Eternal City Complex In Samarkand


Date: 2026-10-21 06:37:43

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

As part of her visit to Uzbekistan, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, familiarized herself with the Eternal City complex in Samarkand on October 21.

During the tour, Leyla Aliyeva met and had conversation with Emine Erdoğan, First Lady of Türkiye, and Dilrabo Mansuri, Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, while also taking commemorative photos together with them.

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