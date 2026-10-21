Is CAGE The Ultimate All-Equity ETF For Your Portfolio?

Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is a popular strategy for those seeking broad diversification, and it can be particularly useful inside a tax-free savings account for the long haul. One new and highly attractive option for Canadian investors is the Avantis CIBC All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF (TSX:CAGE).

Since listing in March 2026, this fund has quickly gained attention as a powerful way to build wealth over time. But what makes it so appealing compared to traditional index funds?

The fund aims to give investors total global equity diversification while taking a rules-based active approach. Unlike standard market-cap weighted funds that simply buy the biggest companies, this unique ETF deliberately tilts its holdings toward value, smaller size, and high profitability. The strategy focuses on companies that look cheap relative to their underlying fundamentals, while ensuring that chronically unprofitable businesses are filtered out.

With a competitive management fee of just 0.28%, it offers an affordable way to access a sophisticated factor-investing strategy. The portfolio is entirely comprised of equities, with heavy exposure to the United States and Canada, alongside international developed and emerging markets. It holds zero bonds, making it a pure growth play designed for maximum long-term capital appreciation.

For investors worried about navigating volatile markets or overpaying for heavily hyped tech stocks, this ETF offers a smart, balanced alternative. By combining broad global exposure with a strict focus on profitable, reasonably priced companies, it delivers an excellent foundation for any portfolio. If you truly want a diversified, hands-off investment with strong long-term growth potential, this fund is absolutely worth buying today. Since launching, it has risen 14% in value.