UK Will Continue To Champion The Colombia Peace Agreement Through Implementation At Local Levels

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh

LONDON, England – As this is the first meeting since the 10th of August, I extend our condolences to the people of Colombia for losses suffered in the earthquake of that day.

Making peace is not easy, as every country on this Council knows. Significant challenges remain, and new challenges arise throughout the duration of any and every peace agreement.

In Colombia, new and emerging armed groups continue to threaten communities, former combatants, and human rights defenders.

Thirteen peace signatories have been killed so far in 2026.

The proliferation of armed groups both hinders implementation of Colombia's Peace Agreement and reflects the need for its full and rapid implementation, including through restoring effective state presence as the minister said, across territories formerly under the influence of the FARC.

At the same time, Colombia's Peace Agreement has successfully secured the demobilization of one of the largest and most active guerilla groups.

More than 11,000 former combatants remain demobilized, enrolled in reintegration programs, and committed to the Peace Agreement. So as we approach the Agreement's 10th anniversary, the United Kingdom remains committed to its full implementation.

We welcome the government of Colombia's decision to uphold the constitutional and legal obligations arising from Colombia's Peace Agreement.

We note the government's ongoing review and hope that it will strengthen the institutional architecture and funding for the Peace Agreement, and ensure that the Agreement and its implementation architecture serves the needs of the communities most affected by the conflict.

The next five years – the final five years – will be critical.

We encourage the Government to use Colombia's Peace Agreement and its provisions as part of an overall security framework.

To tackle the drivers of the conflict, build effective state presence at the same time as taking security and anti-narcotics measures. And we look to these measures to prioritise protection of vulnerable communities, including Afro-Colombian, indigenous peoples, and children.

The United Kingdom will continue to champion peacebuilding on the ground at local levels because we see that sustainable peace and security can only be achieved by involving civilians and survivors most affected by conflict; that working with civil society and listening to the voices of communities is important. And that women and girls face risks that need effective and sustained protection measures.

The United Kingdom sees the UN Verification Mission as continuing to be an essential tool for sustaining peace in Colombia.

We look forward to presenting a draft resolution for consideration to this Council which would renew the mandate of the Mission. And look forward to discussing it with the government of Colombia.

As we look ahead to the final five years, our shared commitment to peace in Colombia should remain unwavering, bringing together all to support the full implementation of Colombia's Peace Agreement and secure lasting peace for all Colombians.