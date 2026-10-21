1. Kunwarjit Singh Duggal addresses attendees at the Science of Spirituality (SOS) Meditation Center in Lisle during the inaugural Harmony in Health Body, Mind & Spirit talk.

2. Kunwarjit Singh Duggal presents the first Harmony in Health talk at the SOS Meditation Center in Lisle, part of a free three-talk series exploring body, mind, and spirit.

3. Kunwarjit Singh Duggal speaks on“Plants, Protein & GLP-1s: The Science of Losing Fat While Preserving Muscle” at the SOS Meditation Center in Lisle

Nearly 400 attended the first Harmony in Health talk, part of a free three-talk Science of Spirituality series exploring body, mind, and spirit.

- Dr. Kunwarjit Singh Duggal, M.D., Physiatrist

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Harmony in Health Speaker Series Brings Together Medical Science Nutrition and Meditation

Nearly 400 attendees explore healthy weight management, muscle preservation, and aging with strength and independence

What does it take to live not only longer, but healthier, stronger, and more fulfilling lives? That question is at the heart of Harmony in Health: Body, Mind and Spirit, a three-part autumn speaker series sponsored by Science of Spirituality. Held at the organization's International Meditation Center in Lisle, the series brings together medical education, evidence-informed wellness discussion, and meditation as part of a whole-person approach to health.

Nearly 400 people attended the inaugural presentation on October 17, Plants, Protein and GLP-1s: The Science of Losing Fat While Preserving Muscle, delivered by Dr. Kunwarjit Singh Duggal, M.D., a board-certified physician specializing in physical medicine and rehabilitation. The turnout reflected public interest in understanding how medical advances, nutrition, and everyday lifestyle choices can inform conversations about healthy aging, activity, and independence.

Against the backdrop of the growing popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss medications, Dr. Duggal offered a scientifically grounded discussion of their benefits and considerations, including the importance of maintaining muscle while reducing weight. "The goal is not just losing weight. It is losing fat while preserving muscle, your body's metabolic engine," Dr. Duggal said. He discussed the role muscle plays in mobility, physical function, and metabolic health.

Drawing on research discussed in the presentation, he emphasized that medication is only one part of a broader health conversation. Adequate protein, fiber-rich plant foods, and regular resistance training were presented as lifestyle considerations for attendees to discuss with their own health care professionals. Dr. Duggal also led the audience in the 30-Second Chair Stand Test, a commonly used assessment of lower-body strength and functional fitness. The program provided general education and did not offer individualized medical advice.

Drawing on his experience caring for patients in skilled nursing facilities, Dr. Duggal described how weakness and limited mobility can affect a person's ability to return to daily activities after a hospital stay. The interactive exercise underscored a central theme of the talk: preserving muscle is not simply a question of fitness or appearance, but also of maintaining the strength needed for everyday activities and independence.

Following the medical presentation, attendees were introduced to the Science of Spirituality meditation technique and its place in the series' broader consideration of mental and spiritual well-being. This integration of physical, mental, and spiritual dimensions reflects the philosophy underlying Harmony in Health. Science of Spirituality is a global nonprofit organization headed by spiritual Master and meditation teacher Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj.

All talks in the Harmony in Health series are free and open to the public. Each program includes a presentation by a medical professional, an introduction to meditation, and a complimentary plant-based meal. Advance registration is requested.

Upcoming Harmony in Health Programs

Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. - Energy Is Everything: Recharge Your Daily Life, presented by Dr. Tim Fior, M.D. The program will explore energy and vitality, offering perspectives on supporting well-being in everyday life.

Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. - The Use of Peptides for Anti-aging and Pain, presented by Dr. James H. Gruft, M.D. The presentation will examine the emerging medical use of peptides, including their potential applications in healthy aging and pain management.

All programs are held at the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center, 4105 Naperville Road, Lisle, Illinois 60532.

To reserve your spot -

About Science of Spirituality

Science of Spirituality is a worldwide nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through meditation, under the guidance of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj. Through free meditation programs, educational events, community initiatives, and humanitarian service, the organization promotes inner peace, physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, and unity among people of all backgrounds. Its international headquarters is the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in Lisle, Illinois.

For More Information

Harmony in Health:

Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in Lisle: location/Lisle/

Science of Spirituality:

Jonathan Kruger

Science of Spirituality

+1 630-842-9229

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