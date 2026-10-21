SOSS Bros Invites Independent Artists And Music Producers To Create Official Brand Jingle

SOSS bros invites independent musicians, artists, and music producers to create a SOSS jingle

Miami-based SOSS bros invites musicians and beatmakers to submit original music, offering a cash prize, bottle of sauce, and royalties to the selected artist.

- Hesham Hafez, Founder of SOSS BrosMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SOSS Bros, the American sauce brand built around the belief that ordinary condiments deserve a serious attitude adjustment, is searching for an independent artist or music producer to create its official brand jingle.The company is inviting musicians, producers, and beatmakers to submit original musical concepts that could become part of the growing brand's identity.The selected artist will receive a cash prize, a bottle of SOSS Bros sauce, and royalties under a mutually agreed music-rights arrangement.Known for its unconventional personality, bold branding, and "Sauce Over Everything " philosophy, SOSS Bros is looking for something beyond a traditional advertising jingle."We're not looking for another forgettable commercial jingle. We want something people actually want to listen to," said Hesham Hafez, founder of SOSS Bros. "There are incredibly talented independent musicians out there. We want to give one of them the opportunity to help define the sound of SOSS."The initiative reflects the company's approach to combining food, creativity, and unconventional marketing. Rather than relying exclusively on traditional advertising methods, SOSS Bros is inviting independent talent to contribute to the brand's creative identity.The selected composition is intended for potential use across digital advertising, social media, promotional campaigns, and other branded content, subject to a final agreement.How to ParticipateInterested musicians, artists, producers, and beatmakers can submit their work or express their interest by emailing... or sending a direct message to @secretsoss.SOSS Bros will review submissions and engage with artists whose work aligns with the brand's creative direction. Compensation, royalties, music rights, and potential collaboration terms will be discussed directly, with the goal of reaching a fair and mutually beneficial agreement between the company and the selected musician.About SOSS BrosSOSS Bros is an American sauce company headquartered in Miami, Florida. The brand produces a lineup of bold sauces designed to challenge traditional condiments, including Smoky Original, Ranch Killer, Habanero Heat, and Spicy Creamy Soy.Built around its "Sauce Over Everything" philosophy, SOSS Bros combines food, creativity, and unconventional marketing to bring a different personality to the condiment category.Website:Media Contact:SOSS Bros...Instagram: @secretsoss

Hesham Hafez

SOSS Bros

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SOSS Bros invites Independent Artists and Music Producers to Create Official Brand Jingle News Provided By SOSS Bros LLC October 21, 2026, 22:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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