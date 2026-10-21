Trump's White House Cybercrime Roundtable Sidesteps Crypto Mention

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) President Donald Trump used a White House roundtable on cybercrime to highlight the scale of fraud affecting Americans, citing losses of more than $20 billion in 2025 and claiming federal actions that he says disrupted criminal proceeds tied to foreign scams. The remarks came amid ongoing political scrutiny over allegations that Trump and members of his administration have benefited from digital-asset-related business interests.

Speaking at the Wednesday event, Trump said“countless” Americans lost over $20 billion from cybercrime in 2025 through impersonation schemes, ransomware attacks, scam operations, and other tactics. He also stated that federal officials froze $1 billion in“cybercurrency tied to foreign scammers” and prevented $1.6 billion in 2025 losses from reaching criminals after a March executive order.

Trump claimed federal freezes totaling $1 billion in proceeds he linked to“cybercurrency” connected to foreign scammers, alongside actions intended to stop $1.6 billion in losses in 2025. The administration's public discussion of scams avoided the terms“cryptocurrency” and“digital assets,” even as reporting ahead of the event suggested a focus on crypto-driven overseas fraud. FBI figures cited in reporting point to $11 billion in 2025 losses from digital-asset-related scams, including crypto ATMs. The White House event followed reports of Italian police arrests tied to alleged crypto money laundering connected to organized crime networks. The roundtable took place while Trump faces repeated political questions about potential conflicts involving crypto investments and token-related projects.

Key takeawaysWhite House cybercrime roundtable emphasizes scale, not terminology

At the event, Trump described cybercrime's impact in broad terms-impersonation fraud, ransomware, and large-scale scam centers-then attributed specific enforcement outcomes to a March executive order. However, neither Trump nor Attorney General Todd Blanche used the specific language“cryptocurrency” or“digital assets” when discussing the schemes affecting Americans.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin similarly used the term“digital extortion” rather than directly referencing crypto. The phrasing matters because it suggests the administration may be framing the issue as part of cyber enforcement generally, rather than centering digital assets-even as the policy backdrop appears to target crypto-enabled fraud.

Earlier coverage leading up to the roundtable had pointed to a potential focus on overseas crypto scams, according to a Reuters report. Yet in Wednesday's remarks, Trump instead used“cybercurrency,” a term many in the industry view as outdated for what is now commonly called cryptocurrency.

FBI-related reporting highlights larger digital-asset losses

While the White House event itself did not explicitly emphasize cryptocurrency, reporting cited by Cointelegraph referenced FBI estimates that Americans lost $11 billion in 2025 specifically through scams connected to digital assets, including crypto ATMs. Cointelegraph 's coverage also notes that it reached out to the White House for comment on the roundtable but did not receive an immediate response.

The juxtaposition between broad White House messaging and more direct FBI-linked figures is likely to be an important point for readers trying to understand what agencies consider“digital-asset related” crime versus general cyber fraud. It also raises a practical question: when policymakers talk about freezing funds and preventing losses, how precisely are digital-asset flows being identified and traced across exchanges, wallets, and intermediaries?

Political scrutiny and digital-asset business ties remain in the background

The roundtable unfolded amid renewed attention on Trump's personal and political connections to the crypto industry. Cointelegraph previously reported that Trump and his family are tied to several crypto ventures that, according to its reporting, netted him $1.4 billion in 2025. Other coverage cited in the same material argues that alleged“schemes” were linked to investor losses totaling about $4.7 billion, citing a Public Citizen report.

Additional controversy centers on Trump's family company, World Liberty Financial, which faces scrutiny over its USD1 stablecoin and its alleged use in an investment deal involving a $2 billion stake attributed to an entity tied to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the United Arab Emirates.

Beyond stablecoins, Trump's memecoin project-Official Trump (TRUMP)-has also drawn criticism. Cointelegraph reported that the token project is hosting another dinner for tokenholders on Nov. 22, and it notes that similar events organized by the memecoin's backers have prompted accusations from lawmakers and interest groups that access to the presidency is being sold through“pay-to-play” mechanisms.

For market participants, this backdrop can influence how enforcement announcements are received. Even when federal actions target criminal activity, the political environment shapes trust-particularly around questions of whether regulators and law enforcement are addressing industry risks consistently, or whether enforcement efforts could be perceived as selective.

Europe enforcement follows White House attention on cybercrime

Wednesday's roundtable also landed after reports that Italian authorities arrested 30 people in connection with an alleged crypto money laundering scheme. Bloomberg reported that the operation involved a bank allegedly tied to the mafia, and that investigators were tracing a criminal network moving funds from corporate fraud, crypto investment scams, and drug trafficking into digital wallets.

This matters for crypto users and compliance teams because it points to an established laundering pattern: proceeds from traditional crimes being routed into digital assets to obscure origin and trail funds across borders. When the U.S. frames enforcement around freezing and disrupting“cybercurrency,” international cases like the alleged Italian network can offer additional context on how investigators may pursue similar trails elsewhere.

Still, the details remain critical. In the absence of an explicit breakdown of how“cybercurrency” is defined in the White House's enforcement narrative, readers should watch for clarification on whether the actions are directed at exchanges, wallet infrastructures, payment processors, or specific scam operators-and how those steps align with existing U.S. sanctions and financial crime frameworks.

Going forward, the key question is whether the administration will provide more precise public details on how digital-asset-related fraud is being detected and disrupted, especially given the mismatch between direct“cryptocurrency” language in FBI-linked reporting and the more general terminology used at the White House. With both U.S. and European enforcement actions being reported alongside political controversy, the next signals to track are concrete investigative outputs-identifications, filings, and follow-on cases-rather than terminology alone.

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