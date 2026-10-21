Azzera Develops AI-Powered Flight Data Reporting Tool Through A Safety-First Approach To AI In Aviation Compliance

- Anant JainMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation operators managing emissions obligations across the EU ETS, UK ETS, Swiss ETS, CORSIA, and ReFuelEU often do not discover a data discrepancy, a flight missing from one system, a mismatched fuel figure, until an auditor finds it first. The compliance burden keeps growing. ReFuelEU's SAF mandate rises from 2 percent in 2025 to 6 percent by 2030, and CORSIA turns mandatory for most member states in 2027.Azzera, a Montréal-based provider of aviation emissions compliance and carbon markets software, is developing an AI-powered verification layer for its CELESTE platform that automatically cross-checks an operator's flight data against standard authoritative external sources, including EuroControl, NAV Canada, and CRCO, to catch discrepancies while preparing reports."Operators do not find out about a data problem until the last minute, and by then it's an administrative nightmare to iterate through the datasets," said Puja Mahajan, CEO and Founder of Azzera. "We can't change when the external data sources become available. However, we can help operators respond when discrepancies surface late in the process. "Catching Discrepancies Before They Become FindingsThe system identifies flights present in one system but missing from the other, and flags mismatches in flight level data between an operator's own records and independent sources. Where earlier this kind of gap surfaced only during manual reconciliation or a verifier's review, the AI layer generates a plain language explanation for why a discrepancy occurred, turning what used to take hours of investigation into an immediate, actionable answer for the team reviewing it."Every operator we work with is trying to reduce their time-to-audit; comparing data quickly and with confidence is the way to get there," said Anant Jain, Chief Operating Officer at Azzera.Client Data Never Trains the ModelThe system treats data confidentiality as a non-negotiable. The verification layer runs inside a contained process built only to compare an operator's data against approved sources. When a discrepancy needs a human reviewer, that review sharpens how Azzera supports future cases, it does not train the underlying AI model. Client data stays inside each operator's own CELESTE account, is never pooled across clients, and is never used to fine-tune, train, or benchmark the model itself, a standard applied across Azzera's platform, including its SAF POD beta program. Compliance data carries real financial and legal weight, and Azzera treats that boundary as non-negotiable, positioning itself among the leaders in safe AI development for aviation decarbonization.Supported by Canadian Innovation ProgramsAzzera is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP ) to enable a research and development project focused on flight data verification and compliance reporting. The project extends Azzera's history of federally supported innovation, including prior funding from Sustainable Development Technology Canada, Innovative Solutions Canada, along with its ongoing INSAT-funded SAF POD initiative.Rolling Out to Azzera's Operator BaseThe verification layer is now testing with existing CELESTE clients against its first set of external data sources, with coverage expanding over time, ahead of a full rollout across Azzera's base of more than fifty aircraft operators in Europe and North America.About AzzeraAzzera is a leader in providing sustainability solutions for business aviation. The company was founded on the belief that investing in the protection of our environment should be simple. Its CELESTE platform supports emissions monitoring, regulatory compliance, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel tracking for more than fifty aircraft fleet operators across Europe and North America. For more information, please visit

Adam Curatolo

Azzera

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Azzera Develops AI-Powered Flight Data Reporting Tool Through a Safety-First Approach to AI in Aviation Compliance News Provided By Azzera Inc October 21, 2026, 22:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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