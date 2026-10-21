Buxton Consulting Expands AI, M&A IT And Nearshore Capabilities

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Founded in 1993, the IT consulting firm advances its AI-first ATS, grows its Workato practice and builds a nearshore talent path in Baja California, Mexico.

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buxton Consulting today shared recent progress across AI, M&A IT, staffing and nearshore support, as the firm builds on more than 30 years of IT delivery.AI-first recruiting built from staffing experienceBuxton continued development of Gray Matter, its AI-first applicant tracking system, built for the recruiting process from its own staffing business with Buxton as the first client. Specialized AI agents handle defined steps such as structuring job requirements, reading resumes and comparing candidates with a role, while recruiters and hiring managers make the final decisions.For a technology client, Buxton designed a Workato Genie workflow that connects ServiceNow with a large language model. When a new incident is created, the workflow finds similar resolved incidents and writes suggested guidance back to the active ticket. The design was completed in four weeks, and projected improvements will be validated against live data as part of the client's continuous improvement process.M&A IT from due diligence to synergy realizationThe company supports end clients, Big 4 firms and private equity firms across mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, from technical due diligence through Day 1 cutover, TSA management and synergy realization. In one engagement, a Bay Area high-tech company needed to combine two Oracle Enterprise Business Suite (EBS) environments after acquiring a competitor, with no access to the acquired company's systems before SEC approval. Buxton helped set up a clean room and upgrade the existing environment, and the migration was completed over a weekend. The client was transacting in a single EBS system three months after Day 1.Staffing backed by senior oversightThrough its Buxton Certified Consultant program, the firm reviews consultants for skill and professionalism, and its senior team stays involved after placement. Staffing coverage spans platforms such as Workday, Oracle, NetSuite, Salesforce and ServiceNow, along with specialized technologies such as electronic health records and laboratory information management systems. Current openings across enterprise applications, program delivery, and AI architecture and development span the United States and India.Southern California and Baja California growthBuxton recently began work with its first San Diego-based client, remains active in SIM San Diego and will exhibit at TECHsurf 2026 on October 27, its second year at the event.In Baja California, Buxton's program with Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (UABC) in Ensenada gives students practical Salesforce experience under the guidance of the Buxton team. The first student joined in spring 2026, and the Fall 2026 cohort is now underway. For San Diego clients, the program creates a same-time-zone talent path where in-person collaboration is practical, starting with a small number of roles such as service desk or application support and expanding once the working model is established.About Buxton ConsultingFounded in 1993 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Buxton Consulting is an MBE/SBE-certified IT consulting firm with operations across the United States, Mexico and India. Buxton serves enterprise and mid-market companies, startups and public sector organizations through IT staffing, IT implementations, IT assessments and managed services. Get in touch...

Magali Cisneros

Buxton Consulting

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Buxton Consulting Expands AI, M&A IT and Nearshore Capabilities News Provided By Buxton Consulting October 21, 2026, 22:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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