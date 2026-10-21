The Bridge To Recovery Brings Together More Than 130 People To Celebrate Alumni Homecoming

The Bridge to Recovery hosted its annual Alumni Homecoming in October 2026.

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- Shane Groves, Director of Alumni Relations and Continuing CareBOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bridge to Recovery welcomed more than 130 people from two countries and over 17 states to its Annual Alumni Homecoming, held Oct. 16-18, 2026, at its campus in Bowling Green, KY. The weekend brought alumni together a weekend of connection, reflection, and renewed hope, building on the emotional healing individuals work toward in The Bridge's unique residential program for mental health."Homecoming is always a poignant reminder of the healing that takes place in the woods of Kentucky,” said Shane Groves, Director of Alumni Relations and Continuing Care.“But getting to see so many people who found hope in the same place and along the same path becomes more meaningful with each passing year."Homecoming offered participants opportunities to reconnect with themselves and others and strengthen the relationships that continue beyond their time at The Bridge to Recovery. With a variety of workshops and activities, attendees could shape their own experience while building community with fellow alumni. Homecoming activities included:Inner child connection work: Participants explored ways to better understand the younger parts of themselves, creating space for greater self-awareness and personal growth.Small-group conversations: Four guided conversations began in small groups, allowing participants to share and reflect together before reconvening to process the discussions as a larger community.Drum circle and bonfire: Attendees gathered to reflect on and celebrate the relationships and shared experiences that bring the alumni community together.A highlight of this year's Homecoming was a special ceremony honoring two longtime members of The Bridge to Recovery team, Debra Cromwell and Larry Cline. Cromwell retired after 15 years of service as a counselor, while Cline retired from his role in maintenance. The ceremony recognized their dedication, contributions, and lasting impact on The Bridge and the people it serves.The 2026 Annual Alumni Homecoming continued a valued tradition of creating space for alumni to reconnect, learn from one another, and reflect on the growth that has continued long after their time at The Bridge to Recovery.About The Bridge to RecoveryThe Bridge to Recovery is a mental health program in Kentucky offering a residential workshop and trauma healing retreat. The organization has been helping individuals find healing from family-of-origin trauma, codependency, and mental health struggles since 1972.

John Gorman

MGMT Digital

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The Bridge to Recovery Brings Together More Than 130 People to Celebrate Alumni Homecoming News Provided By MGMT Digital October 21, 2026, 22:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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