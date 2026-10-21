GSFEN Business School UK Announces Key Appointments, Partnerships And Accreditation Ahead Of 2027

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LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GSFEN Business School UK has announced three leadership appointments alongside new institutional partnerships, accreditation through the International Quality Assurance in Higher Education (QAHE), and membership of the Small Business Research Enterprise Centre, marking a significant phase in its institutional development as it looks towards 2027.

The announcements reflect the school's ambition to strengthen leadership, expand international collaboration, and advance its focus on postgraduate education, professional development, and business leadership.

Three Leadership Appointments

GSFEN Business School UK has appointed Lady Oluwakemi Balogun as Vice President, Jens Bergmann as Head of Coaching and Mentoring, and Julie Wilburn as Head of Corporate Partnerships and President of Morocco. Each appointment carries a five-year renewable tenure.

Lady Oluwakemi Balogun - Vice President

Lady Oluwakemi Balogun will support institutional leadership, organisational development, and the advancement of the school's educational mission. Her appointment forms part of the institution's efforts to strengthen its leadership structure as it prepares for its next phase of development.

Jens Bergmann - Head of Coaching and Mentoring

Jens Bergmann will contribute to the school's coaching and mentoring agenda, with a focus on professional development, leadership capacity-building, and knowledge-sharing. His role supports the institution's wider interest in developing leadership capabilities and encouraging professional growth.

Julie Wilburn - Head of Corporate Partnerships and President of Morocco

Julie Wilburn will lead the school's corporate partnership engagement while serving as President of Morocco within its partnership and leadership framework. Her responsibilities include supporting relationships with businesses and other organisations, exploring opportunities for collaboration, and coordinating the school's engagement in Morocco.

International Institutional Partnerships

The school has entered into memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with Enigma Business School, Franklin International Business School, and American International Group of Schools.

These agreements establish frameworks for institutional engagement and potential cooperation, subject to their respective terms. They represent a step towards building relationships with educational organisations and exploring opportunities for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and shared institutional development.

Accreditation and Business Research Engagement

GSFEN Business School UK has also secured accreditation through the International Quality Assurance in Higher Education (QAHE), strengthening its quality-assurance profile.

Additionally, the institution has joined the Small Business Research Enterprise Centre, broadening its engagement with the business research and enterprise community.

Together, these developments complement the leadership appointments and institutional partnerships, supporting the school's wider commitment to professional learning, organisational development, and international engagement.

Presidential Vision: Navigating into 2027

Commenting on the announcements, Prof. Prince Blessing Lawal, President of GSFEN Business School UK, said:

“As we navigate into 2027, our priority is to strengthen our institutional foundations, deepen international collaboration, and build a leadership structure capable of translating our vision into meaningful progress. These appointments, partnerships, accreditation, and membership represent important steps in that direction.

“Our ambition is to build an institution that values integrity, excellence, innovation, and collaboration while creating opportunities for professional development and knowledge-sharing. We recognise that sustainable institutional growth requires credible relationships, responsible leadership, and a clear sense of purpose.

“As we enter this next phase, we remain focused on consolidating our progress, exploring new opportunities, and advancing our commitment to education and global impact.”

Looking Ahead

As GSFEN Business School UK looks towards 2027, its priorities include strengthening institutional relationships, advancing professional and leadership development, and exploring opportunities for educational and corporate collaboration.

The school forms part of the wider GSFEN network, whose areas of focus include peace, human rights, sustainable development, humanitarian action, and global community development. Its guiding motto is“ONE VISION. ONE MISSION. GLOBAL IMPACT.”

About GSFEN Business School UK

Established in September 2025, GSFEN Business School UK is a UK-based postgraduate-focused educational institution within the wider GSFEN network. Its educational interests include postgraduate learning, business education, professional development, and leadership.

Media Contact

GSFEN Business School UK

167–169 Great Portland Street, 5th Floor

London W1W 5PF, United Kingdom

Website:

Email:...

Blessing Lawal

GSFEN Business School

7900322304 ext.

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