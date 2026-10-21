Neighborhood Housing Alliance Calls For Review Of Expanding Housing Options

Neighborhood Housing Alliance shares residential homeowner's perspective on Expanding Housing Options.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neighborhood Housing Alliance Expresses Concerns Over Salt Lake City's Proposed Zoning AmendmentThe Neighborhood Housing Alliance (NHA) today announced its formal call to the Salt Lake City Council to reject the pending Expanding Housing Options (EHO) zoning amendment. While the Council's stated guiding principle for EHO is to increase homeownership opportunities for families, the NHA contends there is no mechanism to achieve this goal, and the detrimental citywide consequences are unacceptable.While the Council's stated objective for the EHO amendment is to expand homeownership opportunities for local families, the NHA contends the current draft lacks specific mechanisms to ensure owner-occupancy. According to NHA, the proposed zoning changes could instead encourage the redevelopment of Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing (NOAH) into multi-unit rental properties managed by corporate investors rather than individual homeowners.“Rather than attracting long-term family residents, the EHO as structured primarily expands rental options,” stated Peter Wetzel, a member of the NHA leadership team, commercial construction executive, and local homeowner. Wetzel noted city permitting data indicating that over 51,000 multi-family housing and apartment permits have been issued in Salt Lake City since 2015 (Salt Lake Tribune, Sept. 8, 2026).Wetzel also raised questions regarding whether the proposed lot and unit sizes-such as 1,200-square-foot dwellings on 2,000-square-foot lots-will effectively attract growing families or individuals seeking traditional single-family homes, and what long-term impact this density model may have on local school enrollment and neighborhood stability.Proposed Alternatives and Policy NuancesThe NHA stated that it supports small-lot, single-family developments when sited on vacant land, repurposed commercial or educational facilities, surplus public property, or designated redevelopment zones that do not disrupt established single-family neighborhoods. The organization points to state-level initiatives-such as Governor Spencer Cox's starter home initiative targeting 35,000 affordable homes built on surplus land-as alternative models for prioritizing owner-occupied housing.NHA emphasizes that effective housing policy must distinguish between three distinct objectives:.Increasing Overall Housing Supply: Raising the total number of housing units built..Lowering Construction/Purchase Costs: Reducing development and market expenses..Targeted Affordability: Ensuring home prices align with specific household income levels.The NHA argues that these goals are not automatically interchangeable and that zoning modifications alone do not guarantee affordability for lower- or middle-income buyers.Community Engagement and Infrastructure ImpactThe NHA also cited concerns regarding the city's public outreach process, characterizing recent informational mailings as insufficient for explaining the potential physical changes to existing neighborhoods-including the potential replacement of existing single-family structures with multi-unit developments allowed "by right."Additionally, NHA leadership stated that further study is needed regarding the potential municipal and environmental impacts of increased density, including:.Loss of green space and tree canopy, which can contribute to the urban heat island effect..Increased demand on stormwater, sanitary, water, and electrical infrastructure..On-street parking availability and traffic flow..Alterations to traditional neighborhood design standards, such as modified front-yard setback requirements under Small Lot Dwelling (SLD) guidelines.Looking AheadThe NHA is calling on Salt Lake City and state leadership to collaborate closely with neighborhood residents and explore alternative housing strategies that balance supply growth with neighborhood stability and long-term homeownership opportunities.About Neighborhood Housing AllianceNeighborhood Housing Alliance is a grassroots coalition of Salt Lake City residents advocating for housing policies that enable neighborhoods to thrive, stay connected, and contribute to the overall well-being of the city. See a video animation demonstrating a before and after SLC neighborhood EHO scenario. Since Sept. 1, 2026, more than 800 have signed NHA's Change petition. Follow @NeighborhoodHousingAlliance on Instagram and Facebook.###

Melissa Clyne

Neighborhood Housing Alliance

+1 801-870-7305

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Neighborhood Housing Alliance Calls for Review of Expanding Housing Options News Provided By Hope for Her International October 21, 2026, 22:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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