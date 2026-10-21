After Years Of Studying The Mind, Former Psychology Student Reveals The One Book That Finally Gave Her Answers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maike Tiemersma, a Los Angeles resident and former psychology student, says she spent years studying the mind without finding answers. Maike personally struggled to communicate with others, often seeing situations only from her own perspective. After reading Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard and attending a Hubbard Dianetics Seminar, everything changed for her.

“I had difficulty communicating with people, I was misreading people and misreading the room completely because I could only see my own perspective of things and not see other people's sides,” said Maike.

Maike says the techniques she found in Dianetics made a difference in her life.“It took away my self-doubt, my fear, my overthinking and the anxiety I felt about everything in my life,” Maike said.“I have so much more love for other people, more understanding of where they're coming from and a greater ability to communicate without hurting others.”

Going forward, Maike plans to continue learning and share what she's learned with others who are searching for answers of their own.

First published in 1950, Dianetics describes two aspects of the mind: the analytical mind, which a person uses to think and reason, and the reactive mind, which Mr. Hubbard describes as recording moments of pain and unconsciousness. According to the book, these recordings can influence a person's reactions without their full awareness.

“Maike's experience highlights an important question that many people ask themselves: 'Why do I react the way I do, and how can I better understand the people around me?'” said Josie Gibson, a Dianetics spokesperson.“In Dianetics, L. Ron Hubbard explores the relationship between past experiences and the reactive mind, giving readers a valuable perspective on human behavior.”

Established in 1981, Bridge Publications, Inc., located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. Bridge Publications' award-winning state-of-the-art facility serves geographic regions including North and Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information, visit .

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

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