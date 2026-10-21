Crypto Update: Remittix Raises $33 Million, Prepares 41 New Fiat Currencies And Sets Earn To Go Live As Bitcoin And XRP Price Predictions Target $250,000 And $20

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix combines three major pre-launch catalysts as bullish Bitcoin and XRP forecasts put the upside available across established and earlier-stage crypto opportunities back in focus.

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has raised $33 million, is preparing 41 new fiat currencies for PayFi and is setting Remittix Earn to go live ahead of the November 24, 2026 RTX launch. The three developments bring funding momentum, international payment coverage and a new earning product together during the project's final presale phase.







More than 40,000 participants have joined Remittix as the raise approaches its $36 million hard cap. RTX remains available at $0.28 before progressing toward the announced $0.46 final presale stage and minimum exchange launch price.

The announcement arrives as Bitcoin bulls target $250,000 and an XRP price prediction of $20 returns to the market. Both forecasts require major capital inflows, while Remittix enters its launch window with an earlier-stage valuation and multiple product catalysts.

Three Remittix Catalysts Align Before November 24

The $33 million raise leaves only $3 million before the hard cap is reached. This places Remittix within the final stretch of its presale and gives buyers a defined timeline before public-market trading begins.

The 41-currency rollout could substantially expand the addressable market for PayFi. More fiat support means additional payment routes and potential access for international workers, freelancers, suppliers, merchants and crypto holders seeking a simpler connection to conventional banking.

Remittix Earn adds another route for user activity. The platform is set to go live with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on selected crypto assets and stablecoins, giving eligible users a way to put holdings to work inside the wider ecosystem.

PayFi Remains the Center of the RTX Ecosystem

Remittix is primarily a PayFi project for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. One thousand invited holders can test EUR and USD transfers using USDT and USDC across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon.

The wider Remittix ecosystem supports that payment proposition through a non-custodial mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and Remittix Earn. The iOS wallet has passed 10,000 downloads, while Markets has processed more than $50 million in volume across its perpetual trading platform.

These products create several routes for users to enter and remain inside Remittix. PayFi supplies the central real-world use case, while Markets, Wallet and Earn can add trading, onboarding and yield activity around it.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250,000 as XRP Eyes $20

Bitcoin recently traded near $83,350, placing a $250,000 target at approximately three times its current value. The institutional case strengthened after JPMorgan Asset Management projected 10% annual Bitcoin returns over the next 10 to 15 years in its base case, ahead of its forecasts for US stocks, bonds and gold.

XRP recently traded around $1.36, making $20 a target of nearly fifteen times its current value. Bulls point to payments and the expanding financial infrastructure of the XRP Ledger, including work around lending, vaults and permissioned markets.

Bitcoin offers institutional scarcity, while XRP targets payment and financial-network utility. Remittix adds a consumer-facing PayFi layer intended to turn supported digital assets into usable fiat across a growing number of currencies.

Remittix Strengthens Its Final Launch Setup

The convergence of the $33 million raise, 41-currency expansion and forthcoming Earn launch gives Remittix multiple catalysts before November 24. Each development can strengthen a different part of the ecosystem, from presale momentum and geographic coverage to user retention.

For buyers assessing Bitcoin and XRP price predictions alongside new cryptocurrency launches, the current $0.28 RTX entry offers access before the $0.46 final stage and minimum exchange launch price. With only $3 million remaining, the final presale window continues to narrow ahead of market debut.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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