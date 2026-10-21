RN Esthetics Expands To Boston With Fourth Location

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The acquisition of Demma Aesthetics extends RN Esthetics reach into Boston while building on a commitment to personalized aesthetic care.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RN Esthetics, a leading Massachusetts medical aesthetics practice, has expanded its local footprint with the acquisition of Demma Aesthetics in Boston's Brighton neighborhood. The new location marks RN Esthetics' fourth in Massachusetts and its first in the city of Boston, joining its established locations in Lynnfield, Newburyport and Salem.Founded in 2012 by Michelle Doran, MSN, APRN-BC, CANS, RN Esthetics has grown from a single location into a multi-location practice recognized for its experienced clinical team, personalized approach and commitment to natural-looking results. The addition of its latest clinic in Boston represents the next chapter in that growth continuing to focus on patient relationships, clinical expertise and individualized care. As part of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, RN Esthetics benefits from operational support and clinical training resources that help its team stay focused on personalized patient care.“We've always been very intentional about how RN Esthetics grows and, most importantly, making sure that growth never comes at the expense of the patient experience,” said Michelle Doran, MSN, APRN-BC, CANS, Founder and Nurse Practitioner of RN Esthetics.“Building meaningful relationships with our patients has remained at the center of our practice, and we're so excited to extend our warmth and high standard of care with a new community.”Although Demma Aesthetics fully transitioned to RN Esthetics Boston at the end of September, legacy patients receive continuity in the personalized care and relationships, while gaining access to the broader expertise, treatment offerings and resources of the RN Esthetics team.The Boston location also introduces RN Esthetics to a new part of Massachusetts. While its existing locations have established a strong presence throughout Boston's North Shore, RN Esthetics Boston creates an opportunity to serve even more patients throughout Boston and the surrounding communities.RN Esthetics offers a comprehensive range of services across its locations, including:.Injectables, including Botox, Dermal Fillers and Sculptra.Skincare including HydraFacials, SkinPen, chemical peels, dermaplaning and custom facials.Laser treatments, including BBL, MOXI and Halo Tribrid..Regenerative treatments, including platelet-rich plasma (PRP) for skin rejuvenation and hair restoration.Wellness including Medically supervised weight loss, Hormones, IVs and PeptidesTreatment recommendations are tailored to each patient's goals, with service availability varying by location.With four locations now serving Massachusetts, RN Esthetics continues to grow around the philosophy that has guided the practice since its founding: combining advanced aesthetic treatments with individualized care and long-term patient relationships.About RN EstheticsFounded in 2012 by Michelle Doran, MSN, APRN-BC, CANS, RN Esthetics is a Massachusetts-based medical aesthetics practice dedicated to helping patients look and feel their best through personalized, natural-looking aesthetic care. RN Esthetics offers a comprehensive range of non-surgical aesthetic treatments delivered by an experienced team of nurse practitioners, registered nurses and aestheticians. With locations in Lynnfield, Newburyport, Salem and Boston, RN Esthetics serves patients throughout the North Shore and Boston area.About Alpha Aesthetics PartnersAlpha Aesthetics Partners supports a national network of medical aesthetics practices with operational resources and clinical training, helping partner teams grow while preserving the local relationships and personalized care their patients value.

Michelle Doran, MSN, APRN-BC, CANS

RN Esthetics

+1 978-594-4356

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RN Esthetics Expands to Boston with Fourth Location News Provided By Alpha Aesthetics Partners October 21, 2026, 21:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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