Cortavo Recognized By Comparably For Leadership And Career Growth In 2026

Employee feedback earned Cortavo Comparably recognition for leadership excellence and career development.

- Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cortavo, an all-inclusive managed IT services provider, has been recognized by Comparably with two 2026 workplace awards: Best Leadership Teams and Best Companies for Career Growth in the Small/Mid-size Companies category.The annual Comparably Awards recognize organizations based entirely on anonymous employee feedback collected over a 12-month period. Employees evaluate their experiences across a range of workplace topics, including executive leadership, management effectiveness, professional development opportunities, and career advancement.Comparably's 2026 Best Leadership Teams award recognizes organizations whose employees report high levels of satisfaction with their CEOs, executive leadership teams, and direct managers. The Best Companies for Career Growth award honors organizations that employees believe provide strong opportunities for professional development, mentorship, feedback, and career advancement.“Career growth at Cortavo is part of the way we lead,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo.“Our HEROES values shape how we support our employees, from setting clear expectations and creating opportunities to learn to encouraging ownership, resourcefulness, empathy, and excellence in the work we do every day. As Cortavo has grown, we have remained intentional about building leaders who help their teams develop, take initiative, and approach challenges with honesty and a positive mindset. Being recognized for both leadership and career growth reflects the culture our employees help bring to life and the stronger service that culture enables us to provide to our clients.”At Cortavo, employee development is supported through ongoing training opportunities, mentorship, cross-functional collaboration, and a culture that encourages continuous learning and professional growth. Cortavo remains committed to investing in its people while continuing to deliver exceptional service to clients across the country.Comparably's awards are based entirely on anonymous employee feedback submitted through Comparably. Employees evaluate their workplace experiences across a range of topics, including leadership, professional development, and overall workplace culture. Responses are scored and benchmarked against workplaces of similar size, with final rankings derived from millions of employee ratings across tens of thousands of organizations.About CortavoSimplifying technology, enabling growth, and empowering organizations to thrive.Cortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price.Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping organizations reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence.To learn more about Cortavo's employee feedback and workplace culture, visit the organization's Comparably profile.About ComparablyComparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading employee review platform with tens of millions of anonymous ratings on tens of thousands of companies. With the most comprehensive data on organizations of all sizes in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit .

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Cortavo

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Cortavo Recognized by Comparably for Leadership and Career Growth in 2026 News Provided By Cortavo October 21, 2026, 21:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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