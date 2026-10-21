Adminify Secures Gray Line Partners Funding To Advance AI For Franchising And Multi-Location Organizations

More than 15 years working together. Multiple success stories. That's more than coincidence-it's a track record.

Investment will strengthen AI products and integrations that help franchise networks and self-storage operators capture leads and serve customers.

- Shane Godtel - Heaven's Best Franchise OwnerLEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adminify, Inc., an AI platform serving franchise networks, self-storage operators, and other multi-location organizations, today announced it has secured funding from Gray Line Partners, a growth equity firm focused on AI-powered vertical software businesses. The investment will accelerate product development, deepen software integrations, and expand Adminify's ability to help businesses capture leads, convert more opportunities, and support customers across all their locations.Turning Marketing Spend Into Booked BusinessFor businesses investing in customer acquisition, generating a lead is only the beginning. Customers compare providers, reach out through different channels, and often need multiple interactions before booking. Missed calls, delayed responses, and inconsistent follow-up can leave businesses paying for opportunities that never turn into revenue.Adminify's AI agents connect customer conversations across phone, text, email, web chat, and social messaging with the systems businesses use to manage leads, appointments, and customer relationships. They help locations respond quickly and follow up consistently across channels, reducing the manual work required to move prospects toward a booking.Converting an inquiry into a customer often requires continued engagement beyond the first conversation. Adminify automates that ongoing outreach, helping businesses get more value from their marketing spend while allowing local teams to focus on customers who need personal attention.“We raised this capital to build better products for the businesses we serve,” said Jeremy Arthur, CEO of Adminify.“Our goal is to provide the best AI solutions in franchising, self-storage, and other multi-location industries. That means understanding how these businesses operate, connecting with the systems they already use, and making it easier for every location to capture opportunities and take care of customers.”Built for the Brand and the Local OperatorAdminify combines centralized oversight with flexibility at the location level. Franchisors and corporate teams can establish brand standards and review customer activity across their networks, while individual locations tailor interactions to their services, hours, and operating needs.The platform brings together Voice AI, two-way messaging, missed-call text-back, automated lead nurturing, appointment scheduling, and reputation management. These connected capabilities help organizations support the customer journey from initial inquiry through booking and ongoing engagement.The funding will support continued development of these capabilities, deeper integrations with customer relationship management (CRM) and industry-specific software, and expanded implementation and customer support resources for larger deployments.Why Gray Line Invested in Adminify“There's no shortage of AI tools, but very few are built around the unique challenges of franchising and multi-location businesses,” said Eddie Kang, Managing Partner of Gray Line Partners.“These organizations need consistency across the brand, flexibility at each location, and technology that works within their existing operations. Solving that takes more than technical expertise-it takes a deep understanding of the industries you serve. Adminify brings those strengths together, and that's why we're investing in its vision.”Adminify is building the AI infrastructure that franchise systems and multi-location businesses can trust-designed to scale across thousands of locations while preserving the human touch of each local business. Its vision is to give brands the consistency and control they need, and local operators the tools to build stronger customer relationships in the communities they serve.About AdminifyAdminify, Inc. provides AI infrastructure for franchise systems, self-storage operators, and other multi-location businesses. Its AI agents connect customer communication with existing business systems to support lead capture, follow-up, appointment scheduling, and customer engagement. The platform combines centralized brand oversight with location-specific knowledge, helping businesses scale while preserving the personal service customers expect. Learn more at .About Gray Line PartnersGray Line Partners is a growth equity firm focused on AI-powered vertical software businesses at the early growth stage. The firm partners with founders building transformative companies that will shape their industries for decades to come. Learn more at .

Jeremy Arthur

Adminify Inc

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Adminify Explanation & EOY Offering

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Adminify Secures Gray Line Partners Funding to Advance AI for Franchising and Multi-Location Organizations News Provided By Adminify Inc October 21, 2026, 21:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology



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