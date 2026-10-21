AROS Group Wins Silver & Bronze At Pentawards 2026, Paper Palette Brings True Luxury To Sustainable Beauty Packaging

An international partner in luxury packaging development

Aros Award-Winning Paper Palette

A proprietary, patent-pending paper compact, with a mirror that holds at any angle, earns double recognition at the world's leading packaging design competition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AROS Group, the global design-to-manufacture partner for luxury beauty brands, has won two Pentawards 2026 distinctions for Paper Palette: Silver in Supplier Innovation of the Year and Bronze in Sustainable Design - Body, Health and Beauty. The awards were presented at the gala ceremony at Magazine London on October 16.Paper Palette answers a question beauty brands have been asking for years: can a sustainable compact feel genuinely luxurious? AROS Group's answer is a paper-based compact built around a proprietary, patent-pending hinge that holds the lid, and its mirror, steady at any angle the user chooses. The result brings the precise, confident movement of a premium compact to a mono-material paper structure designed for circularity.Two categories, two distinctions. The Silver honors the compact's structural innovation, while the Bronze recognizes its mono-material architecture. Together, the awards highlight Paper Palette's approach to combining structural innovation with sustainable beauty packaging design.About the Award-Winning Paper PalettePaper Palette reimagines the classic makeup compact in paper while retaining its essential features, including individual makeup pans and the functionality expected of premium beauty packaging.The removable mirror separates easily at end-of-life to support recyclability. Engineered for industrial scale and compatible with existing cosmetic filling lines, Paper Palette offers brands a more responsible alternative to conventional compact packaging without compromising functionality or design.Interest is already building, with leading beauty groups in active discussions to bring Paper Palette to market. AROS Group is opening a limited number of partnerships for upcoming launches.Founded in 2007, Pentawards is the global platform and community for packaging design, drawing more than 36,000 entries from over 95 countries.AROS Group is proud to sponsor Pentawards in 2026, supporting its program of events throughout the year.About AROS GROUPFounded in New York in 2017, AROS Group is a global product and packaging partner for beauty, fragrance, and health, wellness and spa brands. Its Product Launch System brings design, development and manufacturing together through three modular solutions, Concept Lab, Product Builder and Production Engine, supported by a proprietary technology platform that connects every stage of the product journey. Brands can engage AROS Group at any stage or connect all three to take a product from first idea through production and delivery. With teams and a global manufacturing network spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America, AROS Group brings the expertise and reach to create distinctive products for brands around the world.For more information, visit .

Stacia Kirby

Kirby Communications

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AROS Group Wins Silver & Bronze at Pentawards 2026, Paper Palette Brings True Luxury to Sustainable Beauty Packaging News Provided By Kirby Communications October 21, 2026, 21:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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