Cammino Dell'angelo Receives Prestigious International Recognition In Washington, D.C.

The presentation of the 13th Premio Eccellenza Italiana to the Cammino dell'Angelo of Monte Faito at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., recognizing the historic pilgrimage route connecting the Sorrento Peninsula and Amalfi Coast to the Sanctuary

The historic Monte Faito pilgrimage route strengthens its ties with Italian American communities through a journey of faith, culture and dialogue

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Cammino dell'Angelo of Monte Faito has successfully concluded its mission to New York and Washington, D.C., bringing its message of faith, culture and sustainable regional development to the United States.The highlight of the journey took place on October 16 at the National Press Club in Washington, where the Cammino received an important recognition during the 13th edition of the Premio Eccellenza Italiana, an international initiative honoring individuals and projects that promote Italian expertise and values around the world.Revived in its present form in 2006 through the initiative of Father Catello Malafronte, Rector and Abbot of the Sanctuary of Saint Michael the Archangel on Monte Faito, together with local hiking associations and branches of the Italian Alpine Club, the Cammino renews a centuries-old pilgrimage tradition.Through a network of more than 400 kilometers of routes, it connects the Sorrento Peninsula, the Amalfi Coast and the Lattari Mountains with the Sanctuary of Saint Michael the Archangel, offering an experience that brings together spirituality, history, nature and the identity of Southern Italy.The Cammino is included in Italy's official Catalogue of Religious Routes and in the Campania Region's Atlas of Routes. It is also connected to the Via Francigena del Sud and to the broader European network of pilgrimage routes.A Journey from New York to WashingtonThe mission began in New York on October 13 with the event“The Italian Way to International Dialogue: The Pursuit of Beauty, Personal Growth and Multilateralism,” hosted by the John D. Calandra Italian American Institute.The delegation then met members of the Italian American community in Little Italy and visited the Italian American Museum, where a short documentary contribution about the Cammino was produced, creating new opportunities to share its history and values in the United States.On October 14, Father Catello Malafronte concelebrated Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral during a commemoration marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.“Praying and concelebrating at Saint Patrick's Cathedral was a privilege and a profound experience,” Father Catello said.“We understood even more clearly that although the Cammino dell'Angelo was born on Monte Faito, it can reach every place where faith enables people to come together and build fraternity.”In Washington, the delegation was welcomed at the Embassy of Italy and took part in discussions focused on tourism, culture, religious heritage and the promotion of the Cammino among Italian American communities.The meetings also opened a dialogue with pilgrimage initiatives in the United States, including the Maryland Camino, laying the groundwork for future cultural and spiritual exchanges.“Our goal is to introduce the Cammino to those seeking an authentic experience of Italy,” Father Catello concluded.“It is an invitation to walk through extraordinary landscapes and rediscover silence, memory, faith and the deeper meaning of encounter. We return from New York and Washington with new relationships, new opportunities and an even stronger sense of responsibility.”About the Cammino dell'AngeloThe Cammino leads pilgrims and hikers to the Sanctuary of Saint Michael the Archangel on Monte Faito. Rooted in the ancient devotion to Saint Michael and in the pilgrimage traditions of the Sorrento Peninsula and the Amalfi Coast, it brings together faith, history, biodiversity and local culture.Pilgrims receive a credential that is stamped at the different stages of the journey. Upon reaching the Sanctuary, they may receive the Testimonium, certifying the completion of the pilgrimage.So many events for this Campania's Delegation: in DC and in NYC, organised by E-novation Foundation and his President the international journalist Massimo Lucidi.Commenting on the significance of the Faito Walking Trail Award is Maria Azzurra Rinaldi, Vice President of the E-novation Foundation, a New York-based philanthropist born in Puglia, Italy, and mother of two children with disabilities.“The value of life lies in the simple things, and nature walks-combining tourism with a strong spiritual motivation-are one of those traditions that we need to rediscover and cherish.Life is a journey. Often an uphill one. But when we face it together, it can even become a way to share emotions, fostering a sense of belonging to a group and a community.Today, more than ever, we need genuine human connections. That is why we were so fascinated by this rich, multidisciplinary project, which is nevertheless simple in its concept and has such a powerful impact.”

massimo lucidi

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Cammino dell'Angelo Receives Prestigious International Recognition in Washington, D.C. News Provided By International Reputation Institute LLC October 21, 2026, 21:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Religion, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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