Atlanta Author Lauryn Jay Explores Love, Reinvention And The Stories We Are Afraid To Write In New Rom-Com

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New novel follows a mystery writer who travels in search of inspiration, only to discover that her life is resembling the rom com she's struggling to write.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta-based author Lauryn Jay is bringing readers a witty, emotionally resonant story about creative reinvention, unexpected romance and the courage it takes to believe in love again with her new novel, So, I Guess I'm Writing a Rom-Com.

Published by Black Rose Writing, the novel introduces Tori Knott, a successful Los Angeles mystery writer whose career is suddenly thrown into uncertainty after a disappointing book launch. Her publisher offers her an unexpected opportunity to begin again: write a romantic comedy in six months.

There is only one problem. Tori no longer believes in love.

Unable to make her fictional romance feel convincing, Tori leaves the familiarity of Los Angeles and travels to Buenos Aires in search of inspiration. There, she reconnects with an old friend, experiences the excitement of an unexpected new relationship and begins living through the very romantic complications she has been attempting to create on the page.

As Tori struggles to determine how her fictional heroine's story should end, she is forced to examine her own fears surrounding love, abandonment and vulnerability-and reconsider the best friend who has quietly been part of her story all along.

“At its heart, this book is about what happens when the story you are most afraid to write is the one that asks you to be most honest with yourself,” Jay said.“Tori thinks she needs to travel across the world to learn how to write about love, but the journey ultimately helps her recognize what love, friendship and home have meant to her all along.”

The novel combines several elements beloved by contemporary romance readers, including friends-to-lovers tension, a compelling love triangle, international travel, and a book-within-a-book narrative. At the same time, it explores themes extending beyond romantic love, including professional disappointment, family estrangement, female friendship, and the pressure women experience to appear successful even when they are struggling internally.

Tori's assignment to write outside her established genre also reflects a challenge familiar to authors, entrepreneurs, and other creative professionals: how to reinvent yourself without losing the identity and accomplishments you have already built.

“Reinvention can feel like a rejection of everything that came before it, but it can also reveal a part of yourself that you have not yet explored,” Jay said.“I wanted to write a story that was funny and escapist while still acknowledging that opening yourself to a new career direction-or a new relationship-can be genuinely frightening.”

Based in Atlanta, Jay has developed her fiction-writing career alongside a corporate career, giving her a personal understanding of the discipline, uncertainty, and determination required to bring a book into the world. Through Tori's journey, Jay offers an affectionate and self-aware look at the writing process, the vulnerability of sharing creative work, and the emotional reality behind a book launch.

With scenes spanning Los Angeles and Buenos Aires, So, I Guess I'm Writing a Rom-Com is a story for readers who enjoy humor, travel, emotionally complex heroines, and romances built upon years of friendship.

“Rom-coms give readers joy and escape, but that does not mean they are frivolous,” Jay said.“They can help us think about fear, family, identity, ambition, and the risks we take when we allow another person to truly know us. I hope readers laugh with Tori, root for her, and recognize something of themselves in her journey.”

So, I Guess I'm Writing a Rom-Com is published by Black Rose Writing and is publishing in February 2027.

About Lauryn Jay

Lauryn Jay is an Atlanta-based author whose work combines romance, humor, and emotionally grounded storytelling. While building her writing career alongside a corporate career, she has developed a particular interest in stories about ambitious women navigating reinvention, relationships, and the unexpected turns that reshape their lives. So, I Guess I'm Writing a Rom-Com is her latest novel.

For more information about Lauryn Jay, to request a review copy, or to schedule an interview, visit or contact the representative below.



Marie Incontrera

Growth Speak Agency (Incontrera Consulting LLC)

+1 917-952-2900

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Atlanta Author Lauryn Jay Explores Love, Reinvention and the Stories We Are Afraid to Write in New Rom-Com News Provided By Growth Speak Agency (Incontrera Consulting LLC) October 21, 2026, 21:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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