CEI And Weldqc Bring New Welding Software And Live Code Demonstrations To FABTECH 2026

CEI and WeldQC at FABTECH

Attendees can explore AWS D1, ASME Section IX, and NAVSEA welding solutions with live demonstrations and technical experts in Las Vegas.

- Tamala Johnson, Business Development Team ManagerLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CEI and WeldQC will showcase their latest welding and fabrication software solutions at FABTECH 2026, taking place October 21–23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.Attendees visiting Booth N9147 will have the opportunity to explore digital solutions designed to simplify welding procedure management, improve qualification traceability, and support compliance with industry codes.As fabrication shops and defense manufacturers face growing demands for documentation accuracy and production efficiency, CEI and WeldQC are introducing modern software workflows that help engineering and quality teams manage critical records digitally.CEI will demonstrate ProWrite, its welding procedure management platform supporting Procedure Qualification Records (PQRs), Welding Procedure Specifications (WPSs), Welder Performance Qualifications (WPQs), and continuity tracking.Visitors can also explore new code-specific capabilities supporting AWS D1.1, D1.2, D1.3, D1.4, and D1.6, alongside ASME Section IX workflows.WeldQC will feature NavWeld, a purpose-built digital platform supporting NAVSEA welding qualification and documentation requirements for naval shipyards, defense contractors, and fabrication suppliers.Throughout the event, attendees can meet directly with welding and engineering experts, participate in live software demonstrations, discuss code interpretation challenges, and explore practical approaches to improving documentation processes.The booth will also feature giveaways, welding gear, and a prize wheel.Visitors are encouraged to reserve time with the CEI and WeldQC teams in advance to discuss their specific engineering and fabrication requirements.Learn more and schedule a visit at thinkcei/fabtech-2026.

Jordyn Hayden

CEI

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CEI and WeldQC Bring New Welding Software and Live Code Demonstrations to FABTECH 2026 News Provided By CEI October 21, 2026, 21:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Technology



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