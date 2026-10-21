Actor Tyler Mane And Producer Renae Geerlings Support Deliverfund Through The Last Spartan: Red Tape

Tyler Mane's The Last Spartan: Red Tape puts Atlanta's trafficking underworld in the crosshairs, and part of every sale helps put intelligence into the hands of the officers who go after traffickers.

Graphic novel raises awareness of human trafficking and directs a portion of proceeds to intelligence-driven efforts supporting law enforcement

- Renae Geerlings

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Actor Tyler Mane and his wife, producer and editor Renae Geerlings, are using their graphic novel, The Last Spartan: Red Tape, to support DeliverFund's fight against human trafficking. The project recognizes DeliverFund in the book and directs a portion of proceeds to the nonprofit organization.

Mane, known for his roles in X-Men and Rob Zombie's Halloween, developed the graphic novel with a creative team that includes writer Christopher Priest. Geerlings served as producer and editor. The action-driven story follows Frank Kane, a former motorcycle club member confronting a human trafficking network.

For Mane and Geerlings, researching the subject changed the purpose of the project.

“Doing the research was eye-opening,” Geerlings told Miami Living.“As we were preparing for its release, we decided to partner with DeliverFund to raise awareness and also donate a portion of the proceeds to help end human trafficking.”

The relationship connects the book's audience with an organization working to help law enforcement investigate trafficking in the real world. DeliverFund equips, trains, and advises law enforcement through specialized technology, actionable intelligence, and investigative support. Its work helps investigators identify traffickers, connect information across jurisdictions, and build stronger cases.

Through the graphic novel and their advocacy, Mane and Geerlings are giving readers a way to learn about human trafficking and support the work being done to stop it.

Learn more about The Last Spartan: Red Tape at TheLastSpartan. Learn more about DeliverFund and its support for law enforcement at DeliverFund.

About DeliverFund

DeliverFund is a nonprofit exploitation intelligence organization that equips, trains, and advises law enforcement. Through technology, data analysis, actionable intelligence, and specialized training, DeliverFund helps investigators identify traffickers, map criminal networks, and strengthen investigations. Learn more at DeliverFund.

Addy Walters

DeliverFund

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Actor Tyler Mane and Producer Renae Geerlings Support DeliverFund Through The Last Spartan: Red Tape News Provided By DeliverFund October 21, 2026, 21:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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