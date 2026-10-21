Delhi CM Orders Intensified Cleanliness Drive Ahead Of Diwali Festival

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to intensify cleanliness drives across the national capital ahead of Diwali and other festivals, ordering night-time cleaning in residential colonies and major markets and warning that negligence in maintaining cleanliness will not be tolerated.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, Gupta instructed the concerned departments and agencies to immediately address shortcomings in the cleanliness system, remove garbage dumps and ensure regular cleaning across the city. The meeting was attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi Mayor Parvesh Wahi, representatives of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and senior officers of the concerned departments.

CM Addresses Complaints, Demands Visible Improvement

According to the CMO, the Chief Minister said complaints had been received about heaps of garbage lying in several areas and delays in its collection. Despite efforts being made to improve cleanliness, the expected results were not visible on the ground, with instances of negligence in garbage collection reported in certain zones. She also noted demands for better cleanliness arrangements in major markets and shopping areas and directed officials to take the complaints seriously, initiate immediate corrective measures and ensure that improvements were clearly visible.

Specific Directives for Accelerated Drive

Gupta directed the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner to accelerate the cleanliness drive across Delhi in view of the upcoming festivals. She instructed officials to immediately deploy additional personnel wherever required and hire new workers, if necessary, for night-time cleaning operations. The Chief Minister said cleaning residential colonies and major markets at night would help maintain cleanliness during daytime public movement. She directed the authorities to ensure comprehensive improvements in the city's cleanliness arrangements before the festive period.

Emphasising the need for coordination between sweeping and waste collection, Gupta said garbage must be collected promptly after roads and public areas are cleaned, as delays often lead to the re-accumulation of waste. She directed officials to ensure the immediate removal of garbage, construction debris and filth from roads, intersections, flyovers, markets, residential areas and other public places. She also called for measures to address dust on roads and conduct regular cleaning drives to provide residents with a cleaner environment.

On-Ground Inspection and Technology Use

The Chief Minister further instructed senior officers to personally inspect cleanliness arrangements in their respective areas and take immediate corrective action wherever shortcomings were found. According to the CMO, Gupta stressed that holding meetings and preparing reports alone would not improve the situation, and officers must visit the field to verify whether the instructions were being implemented. She directed them to coordinate with the concerned agencies to resolve deficiencies without delay. She also emphasised the need for better use of technology to strengthen monitoring of cleanliness activities and ensure that the results of the work were clearly visible on the ground.

Urban Development Minister Echoes CM's Orders

Further, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood also directed corporation officials to use new technology to make Delhi clean and free from heaps of garbage, according to the CMO. He warned that action would be taken against those found negligent in the cleanliness campaign.

Sood said festivals are symbols of happiness, enthusiasm and mutual harmony, and every family wants its home, neighbourhood, market and the entire city to look clean and beautiful during these occasions. He emphasised that a positive change in cleanliness should be visible in every area of Delhi during the festive period and that negligence at any level would not be accepted. (ANI)

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