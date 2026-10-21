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U.S. Has Imposes Sanctions On A Law Firm That Supplies Iranian Products


Date: 2026-10-21 05:33:05

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The United States has added a law firm with offices in Greece and Panama to its Iran-related sanctions list.

This was stated in a statement issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The U.S. restrictive measures target Karnakis and Karnakis. According to the Treasury Department, the law firm facilitated the illegal supply of Iranian products to international markets, thereby allegedly helping Tehran obtain funds for weapons development and the advancement of its nuclear program.

Inclusion on the sanctions list entails the freezing of assets located in the United States, as well as a ban on U.S. citizens and companies conducting business with the listed entities and individuals.

The sanctions list also includes five individuals allegedly linked to the company. The U.S. Treasury Department has issued a general license authorizing transactions necessary to wind down dealings involving Karnakis and Karnakis until November 20.

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Trend News Agency

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