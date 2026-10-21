Xtract One Announces Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results



Record annual revenue of $28.8 million, up 108% year over year

Net loss improved by $4.9 million, or 41% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 improved by $5.1 million or 59% year over year

Cash balance of $17.3 million, with positive cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter Contractual backlog up 66% to $25.6 million year over year



TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) ("Xtract One" or the "Company") a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its fiscal fourth quarter and annual results for the three months and year ended July 31, 2026. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"Fiscal 2026 was the year Xtract One proved it could scale," said Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Xtract One. "Revenue more than doubled to $28.8 million and we completed the first full year of Xtract One Gateway commercial deployments across schools, hospitals, workplaces and manufacturing sites. We did it while holding operating expense growth to 13%, which improved Adjusted EBITDA1 by $5.1 million and allowed us to generate cash from operations in the fourth quarter. The second half of the year was very close to breakeven on Adjusted EBITDA1 given a record breaking second half of the year with $18.5 million in revenue compared to $6.8 million in the prior year.

With our contractual backlog growing by 66%, we enter fiscal 2027 with a growing recurring revenue base, a balance sheet that funds our plan and two proven, complementary products backed by the installation capacity and customer references to turn an expanding pipeline, including Fortune 100 organizations, into continued momentum."

Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

All comparisons below are to the year ended July 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted.



Revenue of $28.8 million as compared to $13.9 million, an increase of 108%, driven by a record number of deployments of SmartGateway and the first full year of commercial deployment of Xtract One Gateway.

Gross margin of 58% as compared to 66%, reflecting the higher initial production and installation costs of Xtract One Gateway in its first year of production and its larger share of installations.

Total contract value of new bookings1 of $32.2 million as compared to $38.5 million, which included a record $16.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Contractual backlog of $25.6 million as compared to $15.5 million, an increase of 66%, of which $10.5 million is expected to be recognized as revenue within the next twelve months. This excludes an additional $18.4 million of agreements pending installation1 as compared to $34.0 million, with the decrease reflecting the higher number of installations completed during the year.

Operating expenses of $24.0 million as compared to $21.1 million, an increase of 13% against revenue growth of 108%, primarily reflecting higher selling and marketing expenses.

Comprehensive loss of $6.8 million as compared to $11.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of negative $3.5 million as compared to negative $8.6 million, an improvement of $5.1 million or 59%.

Cash used in operating activities of $3.5 million as compared to $6.5 million. The Company ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $17.3 million as compared to $8.2 million, and no debt.



Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

All comparisons below are to the three months ended July 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted.



Revenue of $8.2 million as compared to $3.3 million, an increase of 144%, driven by deployments of Xtract One Gateway and continued growth in revenue from the contractual backlog.

Gross margin of 57% as compared to 71% in the prior-year period, reflecting a higher proportion of Xtract One Gateway installations driving higher production and installation costs in the quarter.

Total contract value of new bookings1 of $6.0 million as compared to $16.5 million, a record quarter in fiscal 2025 that included the first set of orders for the new Xtract One Gateway.

Operating expenses of $6.3 million as compared to $5.9 million, an increase of 6%.

Comprehensive loss of $1.1 million as compared to $3.5 million, an improvement of 67%.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of negative $0.7 million as compared to negative $2.7 million, an improvement of $2.0 million. Cash generated from operating activities of $1.9 million as compared to cash used of $1.0 million.



This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the years ended July 31, 2026, and 2025, which can be found on the Company's website and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at

Conference Call Details

Xtract One will host a conference call to discuss its results tomorrow, October 22, 2026 at 10:00 am ET. Peter Evans, Xtract One CEO and Director, and Karen Hersh, CFO and Corporate Secretary, will provide an overview of the financial results along with management's outlook for the business, followed by a question-and-answer period.

The webcast and presentation will be accessible on the Company's website. The webcast can be accessed here and the telephone number for the conference call is 844-481-3016 (412-317-1881 for international callers).

About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing and delivering improved "Walk-right-In" experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit or connect on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Threat Detection and Security Solutions

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

For further information, please contact:

Xtract One Inquiries: ..., /> Media Contact: Kristen Aikey, JMG Public Relations, 212-206-1645, ...

Investor Relations: Mark Kuindersma, LodeRock Advisors, 519-501-0545, ...

1 Supplementary Financial Measures

The Company utilizes specific non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures in this earnings release to allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the Company's business and facilitates meaningful comparison of results in the current period with those in prior periods and future periods. These financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to measures presented by other companies. Supplementary financial measures presented in this earnings release include 'Agreements pending installation', 'Total contract value of new bookings'. Agreements pending installation reflects total value of signed contracts awarded to the Company that has not been installed at the customer site. 'Total contract value of new bookings' is comprised of all new contracts signed and awarded to the Company, regardless of the performance obligations outstanding as of the end of the reporting period. Total contract value is the aggregate value of sales commitments from customers as at the end of the reporting period without consideration of the Company's completion of the associated performance obligations outlined in each contract. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and is net loss for the period, excluding interest and other income, and adding back depreciation, amortization, finance costs and share-based compensation.

The following table provides a reconciliation from net loss for the reporting periods to Adjusted EBITDA (in $000s):