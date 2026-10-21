Xtract One Announces Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results
|Quarter Ended
|Year Ended
|Jul 31,
|Jul 31,
|Jul 31,
|Jul 31,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net loss for the period
|$
|(1,485
|)
|$
|(3,513
|)
|$
|(6,989
|)
|$
|(11,877
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Interest and other income
|$
|(130
|)
|$
|(10
|)
|$
|(281
|)
|$
|(180
|)
|Depreciation
|483
|408
|1,585
|1,492
|Amortization
|241
|209
|957
|846
|Finance costs
|9
|11
|38
|45
|Share based compensation
| 220
|192
|1,177
|1,051
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(662
|)
|$
|(2,703
|)
|$
|(3,513
|)
|$
|(8,623
|)
CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.
No securities exchange or commission has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Years Ended July 31, 2026 and 2025
The following table is extracted from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the years ended July 31, 2026 and 2025:
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|28,819,669
|$
|13,853,553
|Cost of revenue
|12,123,750
|4,774,300
|Gross profit
|$
|16,695,919
|$
|9,079,253
|Operating expenses
|Selling and marketing
|$
|8,160,518
|$
|6,208,637
|General and administration
|8,567,096
|7,610,758
|Research and development
|7,019,179
|6,971,625
|Loss on inventory write-down
|208,596
|321,003
|Loss on retirement of assets
|10,478
|24,199
|Total operating expenses
|$
|23,965,867
|$
|21,136,222
|Loss from operations
|(7,269,948
|)
|(12,056,969
|)
|Interest and other income
|281,137
|179,873
|Net loss for the year
|$
|(6,988,811
|)
|$
|(11,877,096
|)
|Other comprehensive income for the year
|Currency translation differences for foreign operations
|236,737
|353,618
|Comprehensive loss for the year
|$
|(6,752,074
|)
|$
|(11,523,478
|)
|Weighted average number of shares
|254,595,678
|220,864,106
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at July 31, 2026 and 2025
| July 31,
2026
| July 31,
2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|17,288,920
|$
|8,220,089
|Receivables
|4,359,671
|1,600,176
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|2,799,605
|2,328,455
|Current portion of deferred cost of revenue
|354,059
|434,284
|Inventory
|4,308,652
|2,829,437
|29,110,907
|15,412,441
|Property and equipment
|3,004,996
|2,351,765
|Intangible assets
|3,598,135
|4,527,260
|Non-current portion of deferred cost of revenue
|335,913
|167,850
|Right of use assets
|679,336
|953,513
|Total assets
|$
|36,729,287
|$
|23,412,829
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|4,466,816
|$
|3,027,553
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|7,366,017
|6,142,469
|Current portion of lease liability
|285,383
|252,104
|12,118,216
|9,422,126
|Non-current liabilities
|Non-current portion of deferred revenue
|5,792,627
|2,426,834
|Non-current portion of lease liability
|592,731
|878,294
|$
|18,503,574
|$
|12,727,254
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|$
|163,067,680
|$
|150,239,300
|Contributed surplus
|19,999,138
|18,535,306
|Accumulated deficit
|(165,431,460
|)
|(158,442,649
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|590,355
|353,618
|$
|18,225,713
|10,685,575
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|36,729,287
|$
|23,412,829
The following table is extracted from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company's financial position as at July 31, 2026 and 2025:
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Years Ended July 31, 2026 and 2025
The following table is extracted from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company's cash flows for the years ended July 31, 2026 and 2025:
|2026
|2025
|Cash flow used in operating activities
|Loss for the year
|$
|(6,988,811
|)
|$
|(11,877,096
|)
|Adjustment for:
|Share-based compensation
|1,176,728
|1,050,518
|Depreciation
|1,584,625
|1,492,479
|Amortization
|956,987
|846,175
|Finance cost
|38,353
|45,181
|Loss on inventory
|208,596
|321,003
|Loss on retirement of assets
|10,478
|24,199
|(3,013,044
|)
|(8,097,541
|)
|Changes in non-cash working capital
|Receivables
|(2,684,911
|)
|2,313,323
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|(465,365
|)
|(1,374,687
|)
|Inventory
|(3,255,706
|)
|(674,107
|)
|Deferred cost of revenue
|(87,651
|)
|265,837
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,432,348
|(977,276
|)
|Deferred revenue
|4,539,829
|2,003,964
|Cash used in operating activities
|(3,534,500
|)
|(6,540,487
|)
|Cash flow used in investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(392,679
|)
|(185,725
|)
|Internally developed intangible assets
|-
|(729,730
|)
|Acquisition of right of use asset
|-
|(4,518
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|-
|163,259
|Cash used in investing activities
|(392,679
|)
|(756,714
|)
|Cash flow generated from financing activities
|Proceeds on issue of share capital
|13,115,484
|7,187,687
|Lease payments
|(290,637
|)
|(285,350
|)
|Cash generated from financing activities
|12,824,847
|6,902,337
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|171,163
|(13,568
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the year
|$
|9,068,831
|$
|(408,432
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the year
|8,220,089
|8,628,521
|Cash and cash equivalents end of the year
|$
|17,288,920
|$
|8,220,089
Source: Xtract One Technologies Inc.
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