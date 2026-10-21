I Am A Fan Named Title Sponsor Of Inaugural Addison Full Circle Film Festival

The Addison Full Circle Film Festival

Fans decide what gets made next.

NHuS3 Media is an independent media studio from Dallas, Texas.

Howdywood is a Texas based apparel brand.

NHuS3 Media and Howdywood join as additional sponsors for November 7 and 8 celebration of Texas filmmaking

- Jerry "J-Man" JoynerADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- I Am A Fan will serve as title sponsor of the inaugural Addison Full Circle Film Festival, with NHuS3 Media and Howdywood joining as additional sponsors. The festival takes place November 7–8, 2026, at The Addison Performing Arts Centre, bringing Texas filmmakers and audiences together for a weekend of independent cinema.Produced by Full Circle Films in collaboration with The Addison Performing Arts Centre, the festival will showcase Texas-made narrative features and short films. Feature-length films will screen on the Main Stage, with shorts presented in the Black Box Theatre.For I Am A Fan, the partnership reflects the platform's central purpose: helping filmmakers connect with people who want to see their stories.“Texas has no shortage of talented people with incredible stories to tell. What we need are more opportunities for those stories to find an audience,” said Jerry“J-Man” Joyner, co-founder of I Am A Fan.“That's what makes this festival special. These filmmakers have put their hearts, their money, and countless hours into creating something. They deserve a chance to show it on the big screen.”I Am A Fan is an audience-validation platform where fans explore film and television projects and indicate which stories they would watch. Those expressions of interest help creators document audience interest and bring clearer evidence into development and industry conversations.“Having I Am A Fan as our first title sponsor just feels right. At its heart, I Am A Fan is about connecting filmmakers who have stories to tell with the fans who want to see those stories made,” said Andrew Worley, co-founder of the Addison Full Circle Film Festival.Additional sponsors NHuS3 Media and Howdywood bring complementary connections to the Texas creative community. NHuS3 Media is a Dallas-based production studio co-founded by Joyner and Andrew Jacob White, developing original film, television, and digital content. Howdywood is a Texas-inspired lifestyle and retail brand celebrating Western culture and independent creativity. Both operate from the historic Longhorn Ballroom campus in Dallas.The November festival begins a seasonal program, with additional events planned for winter and spring. Selected winners will advance to a finale in August 2027.Attend the festivalNovember 7–8, 2026The Addison Performing Arts Centre15650 Addison Road, Addison, Texas 75001Tickets and screening informationAbout The Addison Full Circle Film FestivalThe Addison Full Circle Film Festival is a Texas film festival celebrating the filmmakers and stories of the Lone Star State, with narrative short and feature films presented at The Addison Performing Arts Centre in Addison, Texas. The inaugural festival takes place November 7–8, 2026, bringing Texas filmmakers and audiences together for a weekend of screenings, awards, and community. As a seasonal festival, Full Circle will continue throughout the year, culminating in an annual finale featuring the season's selected winners. For more information, visit .About the Addison Performing Arts CentreThe mission of The Addison Performing Arts Centre is to present a variety of theater, musicals and other performances at the premier community arts centre nestled in the vibrant heart of Addison Circle. The versatile venue features three unique performing spaces, each designed to bring every show to life in the most captivating way. At The Addison, we offer an eclectic mix of entertainment, from thrilling theatre premieres showcasing cutting-edge talent to immersive art experiences that transport you to new worlds and so much more. For more information, go to .About Full Circle FilmsFull Circle Films is an independent production company dedicated to bold, story-driven filmmaking, with a particular passion for the horror genre. Founded by Andrew Worley and his longtime creative partner Robert Williams, the company was born from a collaboration that truly came full circle. .About I Am A FanI Am A Fan connects film and television creators with audiences through expressions of viewer interest. The platform helps creators build evidence of audience appeal while giving fans a voice earlier in a project's development. Learn more at .About NHuS3 MediaNHuS3 Media is a Dallas-based creative production company developing original film, television, and digital content. Its work includes project development, treatments, teasers, and sizzle reels. Learn more at .About HowdywoodHowdywood is a Texas-inspired lifestyle and retail brand celebrating Western heritage, creativity, and independent spirit. Learn more at .

Jerry Joyner

W And W Digital News

+1 214-762-7101

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

I Am A Fan Named Title Sponsor of Inaugural Addison Full Circle Film Festival News Provided By W And W Digital News October 21, 2026, 21:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.