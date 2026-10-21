Orbotic Systems, O-Astra ISR & The University Of Texas At El Paso (UTEP), Selected For SPACEWERX STTR Phase I Award

AIS Team at University Texas El Paso- UTEP

Building smarter spacecraft-and helping prepare the people who will build the future of space.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As space becomes more congested, complex, and contested, spacecraft will need to do more than simply collect information. They will need the intelligence to better understand what is happening around them, distinguish between anomalies, environmental effects, and potential threats, and support timely, mission-appropriate responses.For Orbotic Systems, O-Astra's LOGAN is a natural extension of our work developing technologies that contribute to safer, more resilient, and more sustainable space operations.We are proud to bring our spacecraft engineering and space systems experience to a team that combines O-Astra ISR's operational and intelligence expertise with UTEP's research, modeling, and simulation capabilities.Just as exciting is the opportunity for this collaboration to reach beyond the technology itself. We hope our work together can also contribute to the education, training, and development of the next generation of space and aerospace professionals-giving future engineers, scientists, and innovators opportunities to engage with the challenges that will shape tomorrow's space environment.More than 300 innovators responded to the AIS Challenge, making it especially meaningful to have our team selected to move forward. Phase I is the beginning-and I'm very excited to see where this collaboration takes us, both in advancing new space capabilities and in helping develop the workforce that will carry them forward.Thank you to SpaceWERX, HQ SF/S9C, and the U.S. Space Force for investing in the technologies, small businesses, university partnerships, and future talent helping shape the next generation of national security space.About Orbotic Systems Inc.Orbotic Systems Inc. develops advanced space technologies focused on mission assurance, on-orbit operations, responsive spacecraft architectures, and space environment sensing. Learn more at orboticsystems.About O-Astra ISR, LLCO-Astra ISR, LLC supports mission integration, defense engagement, and operational solution development for government and national security applications.

Jane Ielmini Bubar

Orbotic Systems

+1 805-941-1028

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Orbotic Systems, O-Astra ISR & The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), Selected for SPACEWERX STTR Phase I Award News Provided By Orbotic Systems Inc October 21, 2026, 21:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Insurance Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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