Kane Engages Independent Trading Group As Market Maker

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the“Company”,“Kane” or“Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company commercializing and developing technologies and products that address microbial biofilms, today announced that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the“TSXV”), it has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (“ITG”) to provide market-making services to the Company.

ITG will trade common shares of Kane Biotech on the TSXV and other trading venues in accordance with applicable TSXV policies and other applicable laws, with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive a fee of $5,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, payable on the first business day of each month. The agreement has an initial term of one month and will automatically renew for successive one-month terms unless terminated by either party in accordance with its terms. Either party may terminate the agreement by providing at least 30 days' prior written notice.

The agreement does not contain any performance-based compensation, and ITG will not receive any shares or options of Kane Biotech as compensation. ITG and Kane Biotech are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. At the time of entering into the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals had any direct or indirect interest in the securities of Kane Biotech.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member specializing in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low-latency connectivity and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, ITG uses proprietary technology to provide liquidity and execution services to public issuers and institutional investors.

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada licensed. To learn more, visit .

Join Kane's Distribution List & Social Media:

To stay informed on the latest developments, sign up for the Company's email distribution list.

Kane Biotech on LinkedIn

Website & Corporate Presentation:

kanebiotech.com

Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information: