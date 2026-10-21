Kane Engages Independent Trading Group As Market Maker

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement intended to support an orderly market and improve liquidity in Kane Biotech's common shares
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the“Company”,“Kane” or“Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company commercializing and developing technologies and products that address microbial biofilms, today announced that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the“TSXV”), it has engaged Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (“ITG”) to provide market-making services to the Company.
ITG will trade common shares of Kane Biotech on the TSXV and other trading venues in accordance with applicable TSXV policies and other applicable laws, with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.
Under the agreement, ITG will receive a fee of $5,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, payable on the first business day of each month. The agreement has an initial term of one month and will automatically renew for successive one-month terms unless terminated by either party in accordance with its terms. Either party may terminate the agreement by providing at least 30 days' prior written notice.
The agreement does not contain any performance-based compensation, and ITG will not receive any shares or options of Kane Biotech as compensation. ITG and Kane Biotech are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. At the time of entering into the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals had any direct or indirect interest in the securities of Kane Biotech.
About Independent Trading Group
Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member specializing in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low-latency connectivity and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, ITG uses proprietary technology to provide liquidity and execution services to public issuers and institutional investors.
About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)
Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada licensed. To learn more, visit .
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Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care
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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at . The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.
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