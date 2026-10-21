Tenaris Donates More Than $200K In Robotic Equipment To Arkansas Northeastern College

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In celebration of 20 years of operations in Mississippi County, Tenaris expands partnership with Arkansas Northeastern College (ANC) through a robotic equipment donation and a new, annual scholarship program.









Photo caption: Federal, state, and local officials join Tenaris and ANC representatives for the donation announcement of robotics equipment, valued at $200K.

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris has donated four robots, valued at an estimated $200,000 to Arkansas Northeastern College (ANC) in Blytheville, along with an additional $10,000 contribution to support installation and setup costs.

Tenaris is also launching a scholarship program that will cover the cost for five students each year to pursue Advanced Manufacturing, Steel Technology, or other industrial degrees at ANC. The scholarships reinforce the company's long-term partnership with the college and its support for technical education in Mississippi County.

Guillermo Moreno, Tenaris US President, and Dr. Christopher Heigle, ANC President, announced the donation alongside Tenaris leaders and ANC administrators and faculty during an event at ANC on Oct. 21.

Congressman Rick Crawford shared a statement that recognized the importance of Tenaris's donation.“Arkansas Northeastern College is a strong partner for the state's steel and manufacturing industry, and this robot donation reflects that ongoing collaboration,” Congressman Crawford said.“I am grateful to Tenaris for this contribution, which supports efforts to provide students experience with modern equipment, strengthens the workforce pipeline, and helps Arkansas remain competitive.”

The donation commemorates 20 years since Tenaris acquired the welded steel pipe facility in Hickman, Arkansas and builds on the company's long-standing commitment to supporting educational opportunities in Blytheville and across Mississippi County.

“Investing in education is one of the most important ways we can support the future of our communities and industries,” Moreno said.“Throughout our 20 years in Mississippi County, Arkansas Northeastern College has become one of our longest-standing partners. We are proud to continue working together to prepare local students for careers in advanced manufacturing and help strengthen the workforce of tomorrow.”

“Arkansas Northeastern College is grateful to Tenaris for its generous donation of these four robots, which will strengthen our ability to prepare students for the demands of today's advanced manufacturing industry,” Dr. Heigle remarked.“By integrating hands-on industrial robotics training with college-credit coursework in Industrial Maintenance and Steel Industry Technology, we are giving students valuable opportunities to develop the technical skills and practical experience employers need. Partnerships like this are essential to building a highly skilled workforce, supporting regional industry, and creating pathways to long-term career success in Northeast Arkansas,” he added.

The robots will support hands-on training for students in ANC's technical education programs, preparing them for careers in advanced manufacturing and providing direct exposure to technology used in modern industrial environments.

In addition to its partnership with ANC, Tenaris has supported educational organizations since entering Mississippi County in 2006. In 2009, Tenaris launched the Academic Excellence Afterschool Program, which creates a safe and engaging environment where Blytheville students from kindergarten through fifth grade participate in STEM, literacy, and arts-based activities after school. Since its inception, more than 2,260 students have completed the program, supported by an investment of more than $4.4 million from Tenaris.

The company also supports local students through the Roberto Rocca Scholarship Program, which awarded 45 scholarships totaling more than $110,000 this year.

A selection of photos from the event is available at this link.

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About Tenaris

Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world's energy industry and other industrial applications. The company's customers include most of the world's leading oil and gas companies and its revenues amounted to US $12 billion in 2025. Employing around 25,000 people worldwide, the company operates an integrated network of steel pipe manufacturing, research, finishing and service facilities with industrial operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa and a direct presence in most major oil and gas markets.

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