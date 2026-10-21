Home Bancshares, Inc. Increases Share Repurchase Program And Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (the“Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank (“Centennial”), announced today that its Board of Directors increased the number of shares authorized for repurchase under the Company's stock repurchase program and declared its regular quarterly cash dividend.

On October 16, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company increased the number of shares of the Company's common stock authorized for repurchase under its stock repurchase program to 20,000,000 shares. The program was originally approved by the Board in January 2008 and was most recently amended in January 2025. As of October 16, 2026, approximately 13,450,123 shares remained available under the existing authorization; therefore, the Board's action increased the number of shares available for repurchase by 6,549,877. Since the program's inception, the Company has repurchased 33,057,384 shares of HOMB common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $701.8 million.

In addition, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable December 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2026. The dividend is consistent with the quarterly dividend paid in the third quarter of 2026 and represents the Company's 82nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend since its initial public offering.

“Our strong earnings and capital position provide us the opportunity to continue to repurchase Home BancShares stock. We view share repurchases as a highly effective way to increase shareholder value. As shares are repurchased and retired, our shareholders benefit by increasing their personal ownership position in our company. Another benefit to our shareholders is a quarterly dividend. Our Board of Directors increased the dividend by $0.02, or 9.5% a share in the third quarter this year. We will review the amount again this time next year,” said John Allison, Chairman.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit or for more information.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results, stock repurchases and cash dividend payments. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including the ongoing impacts of inflation; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Director of Investor Relations

Home BancShares, Inc.

(501) 328-4625