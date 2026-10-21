Caring For Those Who Care For Us: An Evening On Physician Wellbeing At Sydenham Clinic

Lindsey Dwyer-Tong

Lindsey Dwyer-Tong, LCSW, and Sydenham Clinic owner Aanchal Bhatia host a November 13 event on physician wellbeing, distress, and accessing private support

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Physicians spend their careers caring for others, yet their own struggles can remain unseen. On Friday, November 13, 2026, Lindsey Dwyer-Tong, LCSW, founder of LT Clinical Consulting & Concierge Services, will collaborate with Aanchal Bhatia, owner of Sydenham Clinic in Beverly Hills, for an evening focused on understanding and supporting the person behind the medical profession.

The evening will explore:

-- Why physicians often suffer quietly, and how to recognize it in a colleague or partner. A conversation about distress that may go unnoticed, barriers to asking for help, and opportunities to offer compassionate support.

-- The connections between gut health, genomics, lifestyle, and mental wellbeing. An exploration of how these areas may inform a more individualized understanding of physician health.

-- Practical, private ways to seek support without stigma. An introduction to pathways for care that respect physicians' personal circumstances and professional responsibilities.

Throughout the evening, the emphasis will be on recognizing concerns earlier and making it easier to seek help. The conversation will address how colleagues and partners can become more attentive to a physician's struggles, while encouraging physicians to give their own wellbeing the attention they offer their patients.

As part of the discussion, Dwyer-Tong will introduce the Physicians Resiliency Program, developed through LT Clinical Consulting & Concierge Services to support physicians experiencing burnout, cumulative trauma, addiction, personal crises, and complex professional circumstances.

The program emphasizes early intervention, with the goal of connecting physicians to care before distress becomes a crisis, disrupts their ability to work, or escalates into licensing or employment concerns. Services include individualized clinical support, crisis intervention, mental health care navigation, addiction treatment referrals, and case management. When appropriate, the program also provides forensic consultation and coordination with legal, licensing, and other professional resources.

Dwyer-Tong's commitment to this work was shaped by her father's experience as an emergency physician and the absence of an appropriate resource when he needed help. Her approach recognizes that a physician is a whole person whose health, relationships, and professional responsibilities deserve thoughtful, coordinated attention.

The evening at Sydenham Clinic will bring these perspectives together around a shared purpose: helping physicians feel more comfortable being recognized, supported, and cared for themselves.

Event Details

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Location: Sydenham Clinic, Beverly Hills, California

Featuring: Lindsey Dwyer-Tong, LCSW, in collaboration with clinic owner Aanchal Bhatia

Event information and registration:

About LT Clinical Consulting & Concierge Services

Founded by Lindsey Dwyer-Tong, LCSW, LT Clinical Consulting & Concierge Services provides individualized, trauma-informed clinical support, crisis intervention, and forensic consultation. Its Physicians Resiliency Program emphasizes early intervention and coordinated care for physicians navigating complex personal and professional challenges.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

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Caring for Those Who Care for Us: An Evening on Physician Wellbeing at Sydenham Clinic News Provided By Boundless Media October 21, 2026, 20:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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