OPPTIC Sales Method Offers Free Time Audit That Measures A Team's Flow-To-Friction Ratio

Flow builds pipeline and advances deals; friction is everything else. Most teams, measuring it for the first time, find the balance backward.

The free five-minute assessment shows how much of a team's week builds pipeline versus overhead, and anchors a subscription with workshop training and coaching.

- Morgan Lim, Founder, OPPTIC Sales Method

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OPPTIC Sales Method has made its Time Audit available as a free, five-minute online assessment that measures a metric the company calls the Flow-to-Friction ratio: how much of a revenue team's working week goes to activity that builds pipeline and advances deals, versus activity that does not. The assessment requires no account and is available at oppticsales.

The Flow-to-Friction ratio is calculated against role-specific benchmarks. The company says a healthy week for an account executive looks different from a healthy week for a customer success manager, so the assessment is calibrated across eleven role profiles rather than applying a single standard. It reports where a user's time falls relative to the typical range for their role.

According to the company, the most common finding is that teams have the ratio inverted-more of the week is spent on necessary overhead than on revenue-generating work-without realizing it, because the time is rarely measured directly, even in organizations that track revenue and pipeline closely.

"Every revenue week has a fixed budget of hours," said Morgan Lim, founder of OPPTIC Sales Method and a 30-year enterprise sales veteran. "How those hours are invested is the difference between a team that hits its number and one that wonders why it didn't - and for most teams, no one has ever measured it directly."

The assessment produces a reading a seller can act on: the specific ranges where their time is below or above the benchmark for their role, indicating where working hours are being lost. The company describes it as a diagnostic, not a performance score.

The free Time Audit is the entry point to OPPTIC's broader offering, which the company organizes as three ways to engage. The first is the Time Audit Platform, a subscription in which each seller logs the week and receives an ongoing reading of their Flow-to-Friction ratio, cadence position, and deal movement, with a team-level view for managers. The platform comes with a two-day workshop that introduces the method's four pillars, so the training and the instrument are adopted together.

The second is Sales Training as a Service, which continues after the workshop through monthly deal inspection, pipeline and renewal reviews, and periodic recalibration, all drawn from the platform data. The company's stated rationale is that a method taught once tends to fade, while a method practiced on a regular cadence becomes a durable habit.

The third is Consulting and Advisory, for revenue leaders integrating the method into their broader go-to-market and forecasting processes. Across all three, the company states that every engagement begins with the same free Time Audit.

OPPTIC Sales Method describes its framework as Time Intelligence - the practice of measuring how finite working time is invested and allocating it toward the activities that produce results. The free Time Audit is available at oppticsales.

About OPPTIC Sales Method - OPPTIC Sales Method is a sales performance consultancy founded by Morgan Lim. The company focuses on Time Intelligence, which examines how revenue teams allocate their working time, and offers a Time Audit platform, workshop training, sales training as a service, and advisory services. A free five-minute Time Audit is available at oppticsales.

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Morgan Lim · OPPTIC Sales Method ·... · 650.644.5542 · oppticsales

Morgan JM Lim

OPPTIC Sales Method

+1 6506445542

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OPPTIC Sales Method Offers Free Time Audit That Measures a Team's Flow-to-Friction Ratio News Provided By OPPTIC Sales Method October 21, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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