Tajikistan's Deputy Prime Minister: Tourism Forum Promotes International Cooperation And Heritage Protection

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUSHANBE, October, 2026– H.E. Dilrabo Mansuri, Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, has described the International Forum on Sustainable Tourism and Cultural Heritage, hosted by the International University of Tourism and Entrepreneurship of Tajikistan in Dushanbe, as an important platform for international dialogue, knowledge exchange and cooperation in sustainable tourism and heritage preservation. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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In a statement to Gulf Tourism News (gulftourism), Mansuri said the forum brings together government officials, academics, experts, international organisations, tourism professionals, entrepreneurs and investors to share best practices and develop partnerships.

She noted that tourism is a priority sector in Tajikistan's economic and social development, contributing to job creation, support for local communities, improved living standards and greater international awareness of the country's tourism potential.

The forum addresses sustainable tourism development, the protection of historical and cultural sites, traditional crafts, rural and culinary tourism, medical and wellness tourism, investment and innovation.

Mansuri highlighted Tajikistan's rich history, cultural heritage, mountainous landscapes and diverse tourism assets, stressing the government's commitment to preserving national traditions and integrating cultural heritage into tourism development.

She also underscored the role of academic institutions in training tourism professionals, advancing research and innovation, and aligning education with industry needs.

“Environmental protection, cultural heritage preservation, community empowerment, improved services and modern technologies are essential to building a competitive and sustainable tourism sector,” she said.

Mansuri added that the forum offers opportunities to showcase Tajikistan's tourism assets, attract investment and develop joint tourism programmes with participating countries.

She said integrating tourism, culture and heritage would strengthen Tajikistan's position on the international tourism map and help develop a diverse visitor experience combining nature, history, hospitality and local traditions.

Running from October 13 to 18, the forum features scientific conferences, roundtable discussions, heritage and crafts exhibitions, and cultural, culinary and tourism activities in Dushanbe and other destinations, including Tursunzoda, Hisor, Nurek and Khujand.

Mansuri said the programme reflects Tajikistan's commitment to expanding international tourism cooperation and turning its natural and cultural assets into sustainable opportunities for economic and social development.