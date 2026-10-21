Press Release: Fastercapital's NGRT Reports Global Pilots And Commercial Milestones

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: NGRT, a FasterCapital -supported startup in the rail-safety sector, is reporting a series of operational and commercial milestones as it advances pilot deployments, commercial... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Amsterdam, Netherlands & Dubai, UAE

NGRT, a FasterCapital-supported startup in the rail-safety sector, is reporting a series of operational and commercial milestones as it advances pilot deployments, commercial discussions and certification pathways across North America, India, the Middle East and Africa. FasterCapital's continued support through EquityPilot is helping NGRT convert technical progress into near-term pilots and commercial follow-ups.

FasterCapital, via EquityPilot, continues to support NGRT's current execution focus on pilot deployments, certification engagements and commercial follow-through across multiple international markets.

What the Startup Delivers?

NGRT provides end-to-end broken-rail detection systems designed for long-distance rail corridors and metro environments. Recent activity includes two proof-of-concept 10 km installations prepared for shipment, turnkey bid responses for Riyadh Metro Line 7, technical evaluations for a high-speed line with Ethiad Rail, and commercial discussions with major operators and contractors including Alstom and national authorities in India and Canada.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing support for NGRT in this phase includes: – milestone planning and execution follow-up for pilots and tenders – fundraising readiness support and investor introductions – pitch and communication refinement for institutional audiences – introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and Tier‐1 contractors

Current Execution Priorities

NGRT's current priorities are focused on: shipping and commissioning two PoC systems in Colorado and South Africa; completing the Metrolinx pilot acceptance and payment cycle; advancing technical evaluation rounds with Ethiad Rail; progressing the Riyadh Metro RFQ via Alstom; and executing a concentrated commercial visit to India to secure paid pilots and technical approvals.

Customer validation

NGRT is progressing with multiple market validation steps: a Metrolinx pilot destined for the MXV testing facility in Colorado; a Transnet installation planned for a heavy-freight corridor in South Africa with indications of larger follow-on demand; and active commercial talks with Alstom on projects in Canada, Romania and Riyadh. In India, discussions include paid pilot pathways and potential specification work with railway authorities.

Ecosystem relevance

NGRT's pipeline touches major rail ecosystems and contractors: North American Class‐I operators via MXV and Metrolinx, heavy-freight corridors in South Africa via Transnet, contractor ecosystems led by Alstom, and multiple Indian rail organisations and integrators exploring paid pilots and specification adoption. This mix of pilots and contractor-led tenders balances near-term commercial opportunities with longer-term positioning.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting NGRT through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

About NGRT

NGRT develops fibre-based broken-rail detection systems aimed at earlier identification of rail connection failures and structural rail issues. The company is actively deploying proof-of-concept systems, participating in international tenders and engaging with national rail authorities and Tier‐1 contractors to validate its technology in diverse operating environments.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.