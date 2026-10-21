Federal Tax Authority Launches World's First-Of-Its-Kind AI-Powered Digital Platform For Tourist Tax Refunds

Abdulaziz Al Mulla: The new platform offers the world's fastest tax refund experience and embodies a proactive model aligned with the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme

Tourist tax refund time reduced to one business day, compared to nine days previously, following continuous improvements to the smart service

UAE, October 2026: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched a new, integrated digital platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds to tourists, the latest of its kind worldwide. The launch forms part of the FTA's strategy to expand the adoption of AI technologies, continuously enhance the efficiency of its operational systems and advance its initiatives under the Digital Zero Bureaucracy Programme. These efforts align with the directives and prudent guidance of the UAE's leadership to achieve global influence in areas of government operations, while also strengthening the country's competitiveness across all sectors. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The launch events of the new smart platform at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport and Dubai International Airport (DXB) were attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai; His Excellency Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the FTA; Sultan Al Dhaheri, Senior Vice President – Operations at Abu Dhabi Airports; Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports; Jorg Oppermann, Acting Chief Operations Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports; and Malek Al Madani, Executive Director of Government Services Quality Monitoring and Community Engagement, as well as other senior officials.

The new smart platform, launched in collaboration between the FTA and Planet, the authorised operator of the VAT Refund Scheme for Tourists, offers the world's fastest tax refund experience for tourists through fully digital, 100% paperless procedures. This includes verification and data entry through Planet's enhanced smart mobile application, alongside AI-powered facial recognition technology. It is now operational at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport.

Commenting on the launch, the FTA's Director General said:“The introduction of this new AI-powered platform marks a significant advancement in the tourist tax refund journey, enhancing the tourist experience at their final point of contact with the country.

“It embodies a proactive government model that places customers at the heart of service design, supported by integration and data-sharing between government entities and partners to deliver outstanding services in accordance with best practices. This strengthens the innovation and digital transformation ecosystem, in line with the directives and prudent guidance of the UAE's leadership to achieve the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and redesign government services in accordance with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

“These efforts also reinforce the UAE's distinguished international standing as a leading global destination for tourism and shopping, supported by its safe environment, attractive landmarks, diverse events and tourism facilities.”

He added:“We are proud of the FTA's success in accelerating tax refund procedures as part of its ongoing efforts to expand digital zero-bureaucracy initiatives. Indeed, as of October 2026, the UAE has become one of the fastest countries in the world for tourist tax refunds, with the total time required for tourists to receive VAT refunds on their purchases reduced to one business day, compared to approximately nine days previously. This achievement reflects the continuous improvements introduced by the Authority to enhance this smart service.

“The reduction in tax refund time and the launch of the new AI-powered platform build on the achievements made by the FTA in recent years. These began several years ago with the introduction of an enhanced, fully digital tourist tax refund system, which continues to undergo regular updates, followed by the launch of the world's first VAT refund system for tourists' e-commerce purchases made during their stay in the UAE.

“All these initiatives contribute to the continuous development of government operations, enhance quality of life in a sustainable environment and further eliminate bureaucracy in government services to promote community happiness and improve the wellbeing of residents and visitors.”

Smooth and Fast Experience:

The FTA outlined how tourists can use the new smart platform through a series of simple, clear and exceptionally fast steps.

Step One: Tourists download the Planet smart mobile application, designed specifically for tourist tax refunds in the UAE, and register by scanning their face and capturing and saving images of their passport and bank card in the application. Upon completing this step, tourists become eligible to benefit from the world's first integrated AI-powered VAT refund journey for tourists.

Step Two: Upon arriving at the airport for departure, tourists scan the dynamic Quick Response (QR) code displayed on numerous screens located at tourist tax refund service points throughout the airport. Once the QR code is scanned, the refund procedures begin immediately through the Planet smart application.

AI technology plays a key role in the new tourist tax refund platform by directing each tourist to the appropriate processes, based on the nature of their transactions. It also identifies transactions eligible for automatic tax refunds where no purchases require inspection to verify their eligibility under the applicable legislation.

This is achieved through data integration between relevant smart systems. If no inspection is required, tourists need only to complete the first two steps, without proceeding to a third. They can finalise their refund request directly through the application without any in-person verification. The refund amount is then disbursed through the preferred refund method selected by the tourist via the smart mobile application.

Step Three (where verification is required): If a tourist's transactions require inspection, they are notified through the smart application and automatically directed to Planet's smart gates, which are equipped with AI-powered facial recognition technology. As tourists pass through the gate, their faces are scanned and their identities and transaction details are automatically recognised, eliminating the need to repeat conventional identification procedures. The gate then opens, directing each tourist to their designated self-service kiosk and providing a unique experience tailored to each individual.

Simplifying Verification Requirements:

The FTA explained that the new smart platform uses AI technologies to reduce procedures, integrate steps and simplify verification requirements. Through smart verification, invoice and travel information are automatically matched, enhancing verification accuracy and reducing the need for manual intervention. Waiting times have also been reduced through faster processing of refund requests, enabling tourists to complete all refund procedures within minutes before departure. The platform also offers a multilingual experience powered by AI, which automatically provides each tourist with the appropriate language based on their nationality.

The FTA also noted that, to protect revenues and ensure the accuracy and efficiency of tax transactions, the smart platform uses AI technologies to detect unusual patterns during verification procedures. This enhances tax compliance and contributes to protecting public funds while maintaining a smooth tax refund experience for tourists.

Performance Indicators:

The Federal Tax Authority expects ongoing development and the latest improvements to further increase tourist satisfaction with the refund service, in the coming period.

Tourist satisfaction reached 93% during the first nine months of 2026, compared to 92% during the same period in 2025. The FTA indicated that, based on current performance indicators, the number of transactions processed through the digital Tourist Tax Refund Scheme, following the latest enhancements, is expected to reach approximately four million transactions over the one-year period from November 2026 to October 2027. A total value of approximately AED 692 million is projected.

The FTA confirmed that the digital Tourist Tax Refund Scheme has achieved positive results and strong efficiency indicators in recent years. Since its launch in 2018, until October 2026, the total value of VAT refunded to tourists through the scheme reached approximately AED 4.2 billion, through 25 million transactions processed based on tourist tax refund tags issued by retail stores electronically connected to the scheme.

In 2025, the annual growth rate in the value of refunds reached 8%, while transaction volumes increased by 5%, compared to 2024. The number of retail stores (points of sale) registered with the FTA and electronically connected to the scheme reached approximately 16,700. A total of 769 retail outlets joined the scheme during the first nine months of 2026, following the addition of 1,326 outlets throughout 2025.

The number of VAT refund self-service kiosks currently stands at 98, located across numerous shopping centres and hotels, as well as at departure points for tourists leaving the UAE. Transactions completed through these kiosks account for 22.4% of all transactions processed through the Tourist Tax Refund Scheme.

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority's website: .